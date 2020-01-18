2 other Miami Hurricanes start via the transfer portal

It was reported on Friday that two other Miami Hurricanes are leaving the program through the transfer portal.

Kicker Bubba Baxa and tight end Brian Polendey are both on the portal and are looking for opportunities elsewhere.

Both Polendey and Baxa can continue their careers in another location after entering the portal.

At Polendey, a mostly blocking tight end, he was put on the depth map by younger, sportier players like Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory. And with Michael Irvin II, Larry Hodges, and Dominic Mammarelli enrolled early, snaps for Polendey, who played in 6 games and had 0 catches in 2019, would likely decrease.

For Baxa, things in Miami just weren’t going the way he would have liked. Baxa was blessed with a huge kick leg and could never reconcile the incredible power of his kicks with reasonable accuracy. After winning as a freshman with FGs 9/12, Baxa went down to only 5/10 with FG while missing 2 XPs in 2019 in the second year. With his weakening performance, Miami changed the kicker and ranked Baxa from his placekick duties in favor of 2 different walk-ons: Turner Davidson and Camden Price. Baxa got another chance to pay off and win back his job over the season. Instead, he was the third kicker (all mentioned here) to miss an FG against Georgia Tech, and Baxa never tried another FG here. He stayed on for the rest of the year because of his booming leg, but it was clear for a while that a change of scene was necessary.

In Miami, 6 players have now decided to switch outside the program this year. Baxa and Polendey joined RB Lorenzo Lingard, WR Brian Hightower, FB Realus George and DT Tyreic Martin to request a move to another location.

We wish Brian Polendey and Bubba Baxa all the best for their future endeavors.

More about the canes in the coming days.