2 more people infected with Coronavirus in UAE; Number of cases rises to 7

Dubai Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been discovered in the UAE, bringing the total number of people with the deadly disease to seven, the health ministry said.

The death toll at the outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus rose to 811 on Sunday, while it has been confirmed that more than 37,000 people are infected with the virus that causes great damage in China and has spread to more than 25 countries.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said Saturday that “two new cases of coronavirus” have been detected in the country through a routine monitoring system set up according to World Health Organization standards.

The ministry said in a statement that the two new patients, a Chinese national and a Filipino, received medical care according to the highest health standards available in the country.

It said that all health institutions will continue to report new cases suspected of having coronavirus.

Last week, a family of four children who arrived from Wuhan for a vacation in Dubai were diagnosed with coronavirus. A fifth patient, who also arrived from the Chinese city, was confirmed to be infected with the virus, but is said to be in a stable state.

China and countries around the world are trying to prevent the spread of coronavirus that first appeared in the city of Wuhan in the central province of Hubei in China. Apart from China, two people were killed in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

In addition to Germany, Great Britain and Italy, other European countries with cases of the virus include France, Russia, Belgium, Sweden, Finland and Spain.

.