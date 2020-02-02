2 months after delaying a visit to anti-CAA protests, PM to tackle the Rally in Assam on Friday

The previous visit by Prime Minister Modi on 15 and 16 December with the Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe was ‘postponed’ after anti-CAA protests became violent.

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will organize a public meeting in Assam’s Kokrajhar on 7 February to celebrate the Bodo Settlement Pact recently signed between Center, State and nine Bodo organizations, including four rebel groups from NDFB.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to the state after the Citizenship Act has been amended. His earlier visit on December 15 and 16 with the Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe was ‘postponed’ after anti-CAA protests became violent.

To confirm PM Modi’s visit, local media quoted Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as being: “Anyone who has problems with the government or its decisions can approach the government for discussions.”

The Bodo Pact was signed by the Center, the Assam government, the four factions of NDFB, All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO).

