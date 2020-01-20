MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested on Sunday in Miami-Dade County before the illegal “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event, which occurs annually on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day takes place.

According to the Miami-Dade police, officials in the Southwest Eighth Street and 125th Avenue area were working on a security detail on Sunday when they discovered a group of around 40 people on dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles that were at a marathon gas station were gathered.

Police officers approached the group and dispersed, the authorities said.

Police said an officer foot was run over during the incident and, as a precaution, he was taken to a local hospital.

The driver who ran over the officer’s foot was not found.

Authorities said a man in an all-terrain vehicle, later identified as John Aguilar, 22, tried to escape east of the gas station, but drove onto the sidewalk and crashed his off-road vehicle against a police cruiser when he was killed Entered the street.

John Aguilar (22) and Carlos Dominguez (24) were arrested on January 19, 2020 in Miami-Dade County one day before the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

According to his detention report, Aguilar was followed by two police officers, then threw himself on the sidewalk and said, “I’m giving up.”

Aguilar was arrested for leaving the scene of the accident, fleeing the police and fighting an officer.

Another man, Carlos Dominguez, 24, was arrested for negligent driving and resistance to an officer.

According to his arrest report, Dominiguez rode his motorcycle at high speed, staggered in traffic, and drove on Southwest Eighth Street and 127th Avenue at the red light.

Police said Dominiguez tried to escape an officer, but was arrested.

Miami-Dade police are expecting further arrests on Monday as tons of off-road vehicles will hit the streets of Miami-Dade and Broward.

