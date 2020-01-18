2 men accused of stealing from the Pinecrest Catholic Church

MIAMI – Criminals and prosecutors agreed with church administrators’ suspicions that two men, according to the Archdiocese of Miami, stole the St. Louis Catholic Church and the St. Louis Covenant School in Pinecrest.

As campaign manager and head of development, the Church hired Nelson C. Tarke to handle church funds. Tarke worked with Stefano Lambo, a financial advisor who was a church contractor.

Tarke [45] and Lambo [45] are accused of betraying the trust of the church. Both are charged with theft to defraud the church.

The Archdiocese of Miami released a statement Friday that community officials reported Tarkes alleged unauthorized expenses to the Miami Dade Police Department last year.

The church reported having released Tarke in May 2019 and Lambo in August 2019.

Tarke was also active at CAMACOL, the Latin American Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the United States, and Lambo at World Financial Group Miami-Dade and REMii Group Inc.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.