2 killed, one injured after an unknown person Open fire at the University of Texas

The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown state, the university police said.



PTI

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 8:17 AM IST

Texas Two people were shot and another was injured when an unknown person opened fire on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus on Monday, the college police said.

The incident happened in the Pride Rock Residence Hall, they said in a tweet.

The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown state, the university police said.

The shooter has not yet been identified.

The police previously tweeted that they were investigating a crime scene and asked the campus community to hide in its place. The university later posted a message on its website that “precautionary care in place recommendations” have been lifted, but Pride Rock and the surrounding areas remain blocked.

The lessons were also canceled for the day, the administration said.

The police are actively investigating, they said.

From August 2016, those who hold a current and valid license for hidden handles in Texas may take a hidden handle with them on certain parts of the campus. According to the police, holders of a gun license may also store the weapon in a safe in their campus accommodation.

The Texas A&M campus in Commerce, Texas, is located more than 200 miles north of the Texas A&M main campus at College Station. The university is home to thousands of Indian students and various faculty members.

An analysis of student visa data suggests that in 2018 no fewer than 183,312 Indian students came to the US to study at American colleges and universities. Out of this pool of 183,312 there were approximately 1,607 Indian students in Texas A&M.

. [TagsToTranslate] crime