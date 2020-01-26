MIAMI (WSVN) – Rescue workers brought two people to the hospital after being involved in a multiple vehicle accident, according to witnesses in Miami.

The Miami City Police and Fire Department responded to the scene of the chain reaction wreckage on Northwest Eighth Street and Second Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Renee Pitt, an Uber Eats driver who was involved in the accident, said that it all started when a vehicle damaged her car.

“I drove to an Uber Eats customer in the first accident, and apparently the black car opened its door because it was already parked and knocked off my side mirror,” she said.

Pitt said she stopped and called the police.

While the responding police officers were working at the scene of the accident, a white jeep slammed into the other two vehicles before it overturned, according to the witnesses.

Witnesses said the jeep driver had to be released from his vehicle after the second collision.

“I’m going to the ambulance now because the white car overturned over there and pushed me to the back of my car and I was in the car,” said Pitt. “I’m in a lot of pain.”

Paramedics took Pitt and the driver of the white jeep to an area hospital. As of Sunday night, their conditions were unknown.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

