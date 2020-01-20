Two Honolulu police officers were shot dead when they answered a cry for help on Sunday in Waikiki.

Following the shooting, a fire broke out at the police home. Three people, including the suspect, are still missing in the fire.

The chaotic crime scene drew response from local fire and police, as well as several other agencies, including the FBI and ATF.

Now the Honolulu Police Department and the community mourn their killed officers and search for the suspect’s remains.

A call for help

A woman called 911 Sunday morning around 9:00 am HST and “said she needed help,” said Honolulu police chief Susan Ballard.

When agent Tiffany Enriquez arrived at the address in a Waikiki area, a woman who had been stabbed in the leg had already been found by another agent.

Enriquez and two other police officers walked down the aisle of the house where the stabbing took place. As they walked, the suspect – identified by police as Jerry Hanel – started shooting them, Ballard said at a press conference on Sunday evening.

Enriquez, a 7-year-old veteran officer with the department was killed in the shooting, according to Ballard.

Ballard said that after Enriquez’s shooting, more officers began to report to the house.

Hanel is said to have opened fire on the second group of officers to arrive, striking Kaulike Kalama, a 9-year veteran of the force, said Ballard.

As more and more officers rushed toward the house, “thick black smoke” began to escape from the house, Ballard said.

Ammunition possible at home

Firefighters arrived at the scene as flames engulfed the house and licked other houses, but they were detained by the police on concern for their safety.

Ballard explained that it sounded like ammunition at home was being started by fire.

“If they had been hit by one of these knockouts, I would not have been able to sleep at night,” said Ballard.

Seven houses were destroyed by fire and several others were damaged by fire and smoke, according to Honolulu fire chief Manuel Neves.

Neves said at the press conference that he was not sure how many people had been displaced in the fire.

Although authorities opened a shelter to house the displaced residents, none of them needed help and said they could stay with family and friends, said Neves.

By Sunday evening, the fire had been completely extinguished. The fire and police services continue to investigate the scene.

Three missing on fire

Police are looking for three missing people – the suspect and two adult women, said Ballard.

Ballard told reporters that the police will not stop looking for Hanel until they can confirm that his remains were in the fire.

According to Ballard, Hanel is in his sixties.

Honolulu police have opened an investigation into two counts of first degree murder, one count of second degree assault and several accounts of attempted first degree murder against Hanel, Ballard said.

The process could take several days, which includes recovering the bodies of those missing after the fire, said the chief.

The woman who was stabbed was taken to the Queens Medical Center for treatment, said Ballard. She was not sure about the woman’s condition.

“They were like my children”

The two killed officers had worked directly with Chief Ballard over the years, she said crying.

Enriquez and Kalama were assigned to District 6 of Waikiki with the Honolulu Police Department, Ballard told reporters.

“They were like my children, they have been with me for five years,” she said. “I knew them very personally.”

“You know, everyday, everyday men and women in blue get up, put on their uniforms and go to work,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “Officer Enriquez and Kalama put on their uniforms this morning and they did not return.”

Ballard said the entire department and the community were in mourning with the families of the officers she had met at the Queens Medical Center, where they had been taken for treatment.

The chief found it difficult to describe how the families felt when asked by a reporter. “They left in the morning alive and they come to the hospital and discover that their loved ones are no longer there. Very emotional, very emotional, ”said Ballard.

A state in mourning

News from the officers’ deaths were greeted with a wave of condolence across the state.

Governor David Ige tweeted, “Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu police officers killed in the line of duty this morning.”

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard also tweeted about the tragedy, saying, “They paid the ultimate price.”

“Today the city and county of Honolulu and the people of Oahu, one million people in size, have lost two family members and we are in mourning,” said Mayor Caldwell. “It’s a family and people are in mourning”