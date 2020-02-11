2 dead dolphins found with bullet wounds in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – In recent weeks, two dolphins have been found along the Gulf Coast of Florida with horrific and lifelong injuries, and federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $ 20,000 to resolve the case.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, one dolphin was found dead at the end of last week in waters off Naples in southwest Florida. Officials said the animal had received bullet or stab wounds – or possibly both.

Last week the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge also found a dolphin with a bullet in its left side along Pensacola Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

Experts believe that the two deaths may be due to people feeding the animals. When dolphins learn to associate people and boats with food, they can expose themselves to dangerous situations.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission urges people not to feed wild dolphins.

Since 2002, at least 29 dolphins have been stranded with proof that they have been shot by guns or arrows or impaled with objects such as fishing spears. In May 2019, a dolphin was found dead on Captiva Island with a deadly puncture on his head. An investigation into that death is still ongoing.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement offers a reward of up to $ 20,000 for information that leads to those responsible for recent deaths by dolphins. Anyone with information can call 1-800-853-1964 and leave an anonymous tip.

