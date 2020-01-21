2 Dead, 15 Wounded In Shooting Outside Kansas City Club

The tragedy struck in Kansas City, Missouri over the weekend when a gunman opened fire inside a local nightclub and killed two bystanders and injured 15 others.

Among the victims was a 25-year-old woman who was killed in a nightclub on January 19 when a gunshot fired several shots before she was killed by a security guard, local authorities have confirmed. The shooting took place outside the 9ine Ultra Lounge, where hundreds of people gathered, celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ American Football Conference championship and the news that the team would be participating in its first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Kansas City Police Chief Richard Smith said police were on high alert when the shooting occurred because extra police were assigned to shift shifts due to the NFL weekend and the celebrations that were to be followed. He confirmed that police checked the 9ine Ultra Lounge parking lot a minute before the shooting started at 11:27 PM.

Gunman Jahron Swift, 29, of Kansas City, was reported to have shot inside the club and as soon as he came out, shots were fired on people in line waiting to enter. Smith identified the victim killed in the shooting as 25-year-old Raven Parks. The club’s security officer heard the shots, went outside, confronted the gunman and killed him.

Most of the injured were rushed to local hospitals in private cars, three of them injured in critical condition.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said of the tragic incident:

“We are here today because something happened last night that ruined what was an exciting night, a cold night for the people of the City of Kansas. First of all, this city is not going to stand up for this kind of violence. We will continue to try to stop it before it begins and we will make sure that in any investigation we will bring people to justice. We have repeatedly said that this is an epidemic of gun violence. We have lost many lives. shot every year. ”

