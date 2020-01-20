2 dead, 15 injured in shots outside 9ine Ultra Lounge | news

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shootout that has taken place outside a subway nightclub.

According to the police, the shots took place at 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Noland Road. On Sunday evening.

A man and woman were found dead in the parking lot when the police arrived. According to the KCPD, at least 15 other people were injured and taken to local hospitals. Three of them are in critical condition.

KCPD at the scene also said the shooter opened fire on a number of people waiting to get into a night club.

An armed guard in the night club hired the shooter in front of the house. The police believe the man who died is the gunman.

The police are currently unaware of the circumstances that led to the shooting.

There were numerous witnesses and the police contacted everyone before they were allowed to leave the scene.

Anyone with information is requested to call the KCPD’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Filming in the 9ine Ultra Lounge took place around 11:30 p.m. @kcpolice is still talking to potential witnesses in the parking lot. @ KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/3fcYaADoYi

– Savannah Rudicel (@ SavannahKCTV5), January 20, 2020

