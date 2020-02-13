2 accused in animal husbandry in Kansas City | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV / AP) – Two people have been accused of animal abuse after about 300 small animals were removed from a duplex in Kansas City, where they lived in “deplorable” conditions, a city official said Thursday.

Mikabel Montero and Natasha Marie Acosta are each confronted with three counts of animal abuse. Their first legal date is 12 May.

This is after the lab rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles, geckos, and other animals that were taken out of the house on Monday were in cages packed so close together that there was little room to move around the house, John Baccala said. a spokesperson for the neighborhood and housing services of Kansas City.

Montero and Acosta lived in the duplex.

“It’s a real shame,” said Baccala. “If someone is in such a position, we want to offer them some help.”

Baccala said he had never seen such an extreme case. He said the circumstances were unfortunate and the smell was noticeable outside the duplex. Officials did not know why the residents kept the animals or when they started collecting them.

KC Pet Project works together with the city to find houses for the animals.

