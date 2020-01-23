2.1 billion naira fraud: what Dokpesi said to the Court about Dasuki, Jonathan

The Federal High Court of Abuja adjourned Thursday March 18 the ongoing trial of Mr. Raymond Dokpesi, president emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc.

On January 21, Dokpesi opened his defense in connection with the alleged 2.1 billion naira fraud charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Offenses Commission (EFCC).

When the hearing resumed, Dokpesi told the court that he had been invited to a meeting with former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 to discuss the need for a presidential media initiative.

“In October 2015, I was invited by former national security adviser Sambo Dasuki to come and see the commander-in-chief, President Goodluck Jonathan, at a meeting where the former vice-president, adviser to national security and secretary of the Federation government was present.

“The president deplored that the opposition in Nigeria, represented by the Progressive Congress (APC), had caused enormous damage to the image of the country.

“That the leaders of the opposition had toured most of the countries of the world saying that the current government was powerless, incompetent, insensitive and insensitive and that there was a need to develop a media initiative.

“This media initiative was adopted by the administration of the late General Sani Abacha and was accepted by President Olusegun Obasanjo, who personally signed and approved the initiative as beneficial to Nigeria.

“Eight years later, it was adopted and accepted by the late President Umaru Yaradua, the proposal was transmitted to the Ministry of Information and Culture which was then headed by the late Mrs. Dora Akunyili,” he said. declared.

According to him, only elements of the media initiative which had been approved and endorsed by all the heads of state and presidents of Nigeria had to be extracted and presented.

He also said that it was not true for the prosecution to say that the break in the media initiative submitted to him by the president had been precipitated.

“My statement to the EFCC, which included the termination of the electronic media initiative that I submitted to the president, was not rushed.”

Dokpesi also told the court that the presidential media initiative was a pragmatic response and a proactive approach to combat and stop perceived negative publications and the representation of the president on the international stage.

He said the initiative also aimed to reinvigorate the presidency as well as change negative media perceptions, among others.

The trial judge, Judge John Tsoho, however, at this point adjourned the case until March 18 and 20 so that Dokpesi’s chief testimony would continue.

The EFCC indicted Dokpesi in 2015 on a charge of seven counts, allegedly of 2.1 billion naira, allegedly received from the office of the former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki.