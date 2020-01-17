1993 Mumbai detonates convicted Jalees Ansari missing on parole and son files complaint

Mumbai: Jalees Ansari, a 68-year-old convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case, disappeared Thursday morning while on parole, officials said.

Ansari, a Mominpura resident in Agripada who is serving a life sentence, is suspected of being involved in numerous bombings across the country, said an official.

He had been on parole for 21 days from Ajmer central prison, Rajasthan, and was due to report to prison officials on Friday, he said.

During the parole period, he was ordered to go to the Agripada police station every day between 10:30 am and 12:00 pm to mark his presence, he said.

However, Ansari did not visit the police station on Thursday at the scheduled time, the official said.

In the afternoon, her 35-year-old son Jaid Ansari approached the police station to file a complaint against his “disappeared” father, he said.

According to the complaint, Jalees Ansari woke up early in the morning and told family members that he was going to offer namaz, but did not return home.

On his complaint, the Agripada police recorded a missing case, he said.

The crime branch of the Mumbai police and Maharashtra ATS have launched a massive manhunt to find him, he said.

Jalees, who is known as Doctor Bomb, has reportedly been linked to terrorist outfits like SIMI and Indian Mujahideen and has taught terrorist groups how to make bombs, he said.

He was also interviewed by the NIA in 2011 about the 2008 bomb explosion in Mumbai, he said.

