198X for Nintendo Switch - A new explosion from the past of games

I was born 198 times. For a young geeky child who grew up when and where I was, everything was about video games. We played them everywhere. At home we had consoles, but pizzerias, shopping centers, laundromats, and other hallmarks of American life had their own machines. Electronic entertainment was ubiquitous at the time. And the best places for that were the video game halls. We had Fairyland on the neck of the forest, but when I was a teenager I was a regular in Broadway City (both have been closed for a long time). Arcades were buildings for video games with the best technology in the world. Cupboards, pinball machines and ticket machines filled the air with beeps and whistles and pure magic. They were places you never wanted to leave. And if you have anything to do with it, you could enjoy 198X.

Welcome to Suburbia

198X is a visual novel told from the perspective of Kid, one of those discontented Gen X teens we heard so much about in the 80s and 90s. Children’s dreams of city life, and as the game progresses you feel that life may not be as good for our protagonist at home. Kid spends more and more time in the video game hall. First of all, it offers a change from the clean, peaceful and boring life in Suburbia, which has to do with the situation in the alley, the freak-and-geek clientele and the smoking of minors. Kid, however, makes sense in the games. Playing better and better helps to fill a growing gap.

The story segments in 198X are interspersed between retro-style arcade games. “Beating Heart” is a beat-’-up reminiscent of Double Dragon, in which you hurl hordes of hooligans across a dilapidated urban street. “Out of the Void” is an R-type style Shmup with aliens, power-ups and explosions. There’s also a cruising racer and ninja platformer that may remind you of Cruis’n USA and Strider, respectively. The game is rounded off by “Kill Screen”, a dungeon crawler role-playing game in which you run a labyrinth to defeat enemies and become stronger so that you can defeat the bosses. Each of these titles is a perfect replica of a different style of play that was popular at the time.

The good, the bad and the outdated fashion

Each title is perfectly placed to serve the children’s story. For example, the racing game level happens at a point where Kid declares the desire to drive into town and flee. Even without the narrative as the background, each of these games is lovingly designed, and it is clear that the team knows how to deal with these memories. I wish I had gotten a fighting stick just to experience the games the way they should be played.

I also liked the choice of music and the general design aesthetic. The soundtrack is mostly synth-based, almost up to the steam wave. The color palettes in 198X are aggressive neon colors over black tones and present a stylized look of the 1980s. Along with the arcade games, you have a package that really feels like an unsupervised teen did it in an arcade. I don’t usually like 80s nostalgia with weapons, but 198X uses them to tell a compelling coming-of-age story.

By the time I got to the end, I wanted so much more. The story starts with a damn cliffhanger and I just had a taste of the games Kid likes to play. In fact, the retro-inspired games are so good that I want to play them all from start to finish, not just the first level of everyone. Unfortunately, we only get five arcade games and five story chapters, and it takes about an hour and a half to clear them all. Surprisingly, there is no way to get a high score even after you finish the main story and choose one of the arcade titles.

Short as it was, I enjoyed 198X immensely. It does exactly what it plans to do – a nostalgic 80s story with retro-inspired mini-games – with an incredible level of gloss. With the retro style, remembered nostalgia and actual memories, it was a bittersweet experience from start to finish. I’ll be looking for part two to learn the rest of Kid’s story. After all, it reminded me so much of my own story and that of many other geeks of a certain age.

