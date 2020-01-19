National-World

A lot happened in a Nebraska hospital unit in 2019 – 19 nurses gave birth to 19 healthy babies.

And this week, almost everyone gathered for a group photo.

The nurses, all in the newborn intensive care unit of the Methodist Women’s Hospital, gave birth to 11 girls and 8 boys, reported CNN affiliate KMTV.

“I think it may have been a shock to our management to know how much maternity leave she was going to have to deal with and to find additional nurses to occupy the unit when we left,” said Christy Mirmiran , NICU staff member, to the press channel.

The hospital didn’t seem to care too much – they posted photos of their proud new mothers calling the baby boom last year.

Staff members said that the affiliated travel nurses were able to assist the teams.

The group experience made the nurses all feel like family, they say.

“We can compare and share advice and just ask ourselves what everyone has done … who is sick, who is not … different things like that,” NICU staff member Kim Nabity told KMTV .