17th century singer becomes superhero in “Revenge Song”

WESTWOOD VILLAGE, California. – Sometimes two people understood each other, and that was the case when director Robert Ross Parker met the playwright Qui Nguyen. The two were in elementary school at Ohio University when they met in a comic book store.

“We were a little surprised, a little surprised,” said Parker, repeating the initial exchange. “Do you read comics? Yes. Do you prepare comics too? Oh, that’s weird. Oh weird. ‘”

They went for a beer that Parker said had turned into many beers, and that led to fateful entertainment.

“Full of verve and drive like” You know what the problem with the theater is, “said Parker.

To address these issues, the duo created a show called Vampire Cowboy Trilogy and a theater style that they’ve had since then. It seems fitting that the vampire cowboys were born in a comic book store. There are so many elements of the genre in their pieces. Action, adventure, science fiction, sarcasm and of course superheroes. But with a twist that is particularly important to Nguyen.

“Vampire Cowboys’ mission has always been to create superheroes for those who don’t see themselves on the screen that often,” said Nguyen Color, LGBTQIA + and female. I think it’s strengthening to see someone who looks like you up there and is portrayed in a historical way. “

This is certainly the case with his latest work, which is premiering in Geffen. The show revolves around a real historical figure from the 17th century in France called Julie d’Aubigny.

“She was a woman. She was bisexual. She was a crossdresser. She was a swordswoman and an opera singer, “said Parker.

It’s a contemporary story that’s arriving today, full of female ownership, gender-based disagreements, and even a # MeToo story 300 years ago. And of course there is a lot of stage fighting, a vampire cowboy signature.

“Part of the reason I managed to watch fights,” said Nguyen.

In the early days, Nguyen choreographed the combat sequences himself. It’s a challenge, he says. You can record a stunt double in a film.

But on stage, Nguyen said: “The actors have to do it themselves. We’ll create fights that you can play over and over again, hopefully without breaking the actors. “

Finally, Revenge song is a 90s punk mashup that Parker expects to appeal to theater goers – and also those who tend to stay away.

“For people who say,” Oh, I don’t like plays. “And we say,” Really? You might like that! Parker said. “We’re trying to figure out the definition of theater and make it more accessible in some way.”

The expectations of the audience are revealed – the real superpower of the vampire cowboys.

Revenge song is in the Geffen Playhouse until March 8th.