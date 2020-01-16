170 people fell ill in Yosemite National Park after a likely norovirus epidemic

About 170 people who went to Yosemite National Park this month are suffering from gastrointestinal illnesses, including visitors and staff.

Two of the cases are confirmed as norovirus, and the majority of the others are compatible with the virus, the park said in a statement Thursday. Most incidents occurred around the first week of January and there has been a decline in the number of new cases in the past few days, according to the report.

The park is investigating the circumstances of the illness and interviewing those affected. It also improved sanitation protocols to prevent further spread of the disease.

Norovirus is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis – often called gastric bugs – in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It causes approximately 21 million illnesses each year, mainly in crowded environments such as nursing homes and daycare centers.

It causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines, causing stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea. Symptoms include fever, headache and body aches, and usually last one to three days.

Norovirus can be spread in a variety of ways, including by direct contact with an infected person, by touching a contaminated surface or object, and by consuming contaminated food or drink.

It can be avoided by frequently washing your hands with soap and by avoiding sharing food and water with sick people. “If soap and water are not readily available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol can be used,” said the park.