17-Year-Old Student Graduate Student in Ohio Prior to High School

@BlackNewsDotCom reports, 17-year-old Cameron Ray of Warrensville Heights, Ohio is responsible for a wonderful history of his hometown. Ray recently earned his Associate’s degree from Cuyahoga Community College – being the youngest student from the city of Warrensville to earn a college degree before finishing high school. Ray, a high school junior, will not finish high school until the spring of 2021, but in the meantime he will be attending Cleveland State University next semester to pursue his dream of becoming a film director.

If you’re wondering how Ray achieved something amazing, all thanks to a special program. She was able to enroll in college early through Ohio College Credit Plus, a program implemented in 2015 and allowing students in grades 7 through 12 to earn college credits.

The program benefited Ohio families greatly, saving them more than $ 569 million in tuition and making students more prepared for careers.

Talking to local media outlets about his success in making history, Ray said:

“Usually everyone is shocked when I tell them I was a junior in high school. I have learned that sometimes it’s the best things in life that you are afraid of. But you have to push yourself and get recognized.”

Now, this is the kind of news we want to hear about 2020!

