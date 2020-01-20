17-year-old beats Shoaib Akhtar's world record for fastest recorded ball

This record was previously held by former Pakistani runner Shoaib Akhtar for his speed of 161.3 km / h against England at the 2003 World Cup.

Pathirana’s ball was widely flagged by the referee as he passed Yashasvi and made his way to the goalkeeper. We fear a technical error that could consider the speed-gun for lack of recording a bad speed, but, there has been no clarification from the officials on this issue.

Shoaib Akhtar’s 161.3 km / h ball is followed by ShaunTait’s 161.1 km / h against England in 2013 and Brett Lee’s 161.1 km against New Zealand in 2005.

Sri Lanka won the draw and chose to play first. India scored a competitive 297 for 4, spanning half a century from its first drummer – opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 of 74 balls) and skipper Priyam Garg (56 of 72 balls).

The bowlers then kept the Lankan batsmen under control, drawing them for 207 in 45.2 overs.

The quick launcher Kartik Tyagi (1/27 in 7.2 overs), which already has an IPL contract with several crores, was the most impressive as it crossed the 140 km / h mark several times. Opposition drummers found his short ball difficult to handle.

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/44 in 10 overs), who will be seen wearing the colors of the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, showed good control, not letting the drummers get away with anything .

The designer of the left arm Akash Singh (2/29 in 9 overs) brought the ball back into the right-hander, the rival skipper Nipun Dananjaya (50) being the only drummer who seemed comfortable in the middle. It was a total team effort from the Boys in Blue who literally outclassed their South Asian neighbors in all departments of the game with a very professional performance.

(With agency contributions)

.