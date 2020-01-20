(Cassidy’s Craveable Creations)

Now that 2020 begins, it’s time to eat healthier! The cold weather is in full swing, but with some of these hearty winter recipes you can do without carbohydrates and still enjoy cozy meals.

When it comes to home cooking, nothing warms you better than a large bowl of low-carb soup or an inexpensive keto casserole. A few other keto dishes that are sure to please are my minced cabbage and beef casserole and taco soup.

You will love the fact that these recipes are prepared practically freehand. Soups and stews are ideal for preparation in a slow cooker – or in your instant pot. You can use casseroles to prepare them and bake them just before serving.

Ready to cook? Simply click the “Start Gallery” button to view all 16 recipes in this collection of hearty, low carbohydrate winter recipes. Don’t forget to come back and leave a comment if you try. We would like to hear how the dish turned out!

Lisa MarcAurele is a former engineer who founded the Low Carb Yum food blog in 2010 to share simple, low-carb recipes. She is also the author of the cookbook “Low Carb Yum 5-Ingredient Keto”. For those who want to eat less carbohydrates, Lisa offers a starter plan that makes the transition to a low-carb lifestyle easier. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram for more keto recipes!