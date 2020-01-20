1500 Sound Academy Pairs producers with students

INGLEWOOD, California – Music mega-producers James and Larrance Dopson are two members of the band and edutainment collective 1500 or Nothin. Her starting point was working on Jay-Z’s “Show Me What You Got”.

Since then, they have exploded successfully in the music industry and have a lot of knowledge that they can share with the students of the 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood in the first year of their existence.

1500 Or Nothin has won over 20 Grammy Awards in total. Together they wrote and produced for the greatest music stars from Rihanna to Justin Timberlake to Beyoncé.

Now the Inglewood Indians teach their musical skills, personal development and business in the community where they grew up.

“We have the best of the best that the community and people around the world teach, the cheat codes of the music and entertainment business, and how to be a good person,” said Dopson.

Half of the students have come from Inglewood so far, and some have received grants.

For Isaiah Jones, one of the students, it paid off. He is now going on the Kanye West “Sunday Service” tour and has other major projects in the works.

“(Fauntleroy & Dopson) were the ones who said I deserved a try and didn’t screw it up. I was studying. I was studying,” said Jones.

“Really, with us every path becomes a little easier, a little better, a little further. That is the whole point at school,” said Fauntleroy.

Both had two busy years behind them not only to found the academy but also to collect awards.

Dopson won a Grammy for Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” in 2019 and was nominated for his work on Nipsey Hussle’s platinum album victory round, This time he is nominated for Meek Mills Championships,

“There aren’t too many people who look like me and have the opportunity to be nominated or actually win a Grammy,” said Dopson.

That’s why he and Fauntleroy do their best to give opportunities to those who want to follow in their footsteps.

The city of Los Angeles honored 1500 Or Nothin on January 15 and proclaimed the “1500 Or Nothin” day.