15 things to do in Austin for Black History Month

AUSTIN, Texas – All of February is devoted to awareness of African American history.

On the occasion of Black History Month, various events take place in the capital, ranging from art exhibitions to financial workshops.

Check below:

If these walls could speak: countless stories about Austin’s black history

January 15 – May 3, 2020, Wednesday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Neill Cochran House Museum, 2310 San Gabriel St.

$ 5 – $ 10

Black story month storytime

February 8, 10:30 a.m.

BookPeople, 603 N Lamar Blvd.

Free

Black Composers concert: The Living Composer

February 8, 6–8pm

Dell Fine Arts Center, 5901 Southwest Pkwy.

Free

Sister Moses: The story of Harriet Tubman

February 7th – 8th, 7.30pm – 9.30pm

Huston-Tillotson University, King-Seabrook Chapel

$ 28- $ 40

BNA Black History Month presents: keynote speaker Ed Gordon

February 20, 12:15 – 1:30 p.m.

Austin Marriott North, 2600 La Frontera Boulevard, Round Rock

Free

2020 Barbara Jordan National Forum Keynote Lunch with Jehmu Greene

February 20, 12:15 – 1:30 p.m.

LBJ School of Public Affairs, first floor lobby, 2315 Red River St.

Free

A place at the table: navigating corporate America as a person of color

February 13, 6–9pm

Google Austin, 500 West 2nd St.

Free

Financial: closing the gap

February 22, 10 am-1pm

12741 North Research Blvd, Suite 506

Free

3rd annual celebration of our black photo shoot + after party

February 23, 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave.

Free

Sounds of blackness, a festival of black history

February 23, 4–6pm

Connally High School PAC, 13212 N. Lamar Blvd.

$ 20

Black History Month celebration

February 26, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 1023 Springdale Rd.

Free

Memory of the future: ACC Black History Night

February 27, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

ACC 1020 Groves Blvd, Building G Room 8100

Free

Black Fashion Extra 2020

February 22nd, 4–8pm

George Washington Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina St.

Free

“Black Art Matters” art exhibition & fundraiser

February 22, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Big Medium, 916 Springdale Road, Building 2

$ 20

Black History Month Hangover