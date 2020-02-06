15 things to do in Austin for Black History Month

By
Grant Herron
-
0
9
Detail of the "Rhapsody" mural in East Austin by artist John Yancey. The mural features African-American musicians. (Spectrum News)

AUSTIN, Texas – All of February is devoted to awareness of African American history.

On the occasion of Black History Month, various events take place in the capital, ranging from art exhibitions to financial workshops.

Check below:

If these walls could speak: countless stories about Austin’s black history

  • January 15 – May 3, 2020, Wednesday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Neill Cochran House Museum, 2310 San Gabriel St.
  • $ 5 – $ 10

Black story month storytime

  • February 8, 10:30 a.m.
  • BookPeople, 603 N Lamar Blvd.
  • Free

Black Composers concert: The Living Composer

  • February 8, 6–8pm
  • Dell Fine Arts Center, 5901 Southwest Pkwy.
  • Free

Sister Moses: The story of Harriet Tubman

  • February 7th – 8th, 7.30pm – 9.30pm
  • Huston-Tillotson University, King-Seabrook Chapel
  • $ 28- $ 40

BNA Black History Month presents: keynote speaker Ed Gordon

  • February 20, 12:15 – 1:30 p.m.
  • Austin Marriott North, 2600 La Frontera Boulevard, Round Rock
  • Free

2020 Barbara Jordan National Forum Keynote Lunch with Jehmu Greene

  • February 20, 12:15 – 1:30 p.m.
  • LBJ School of Public Affairs, first floor lobby, 2315 Red River St.
  • Free

A place at the table: navigating corporate America as a person of color

  • February 13, 6–9pm
  • Google Austin, 500 West 2nd St.
  • Free

Financial: closing the gap

  • February 22, 10 am-1pm
  • 12741 North Research Blvd, Suite 506
  • Free

3rd annual celebration of our black photo shoot + after party

  • February 23, 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave.
  • Free

Sounds of blackness, a festival of black history

  • February 23, 4–6pm
  • Connally High School PAC, 13212 N. Lamar Blvd.
  • $ 20

Black History Month celebration

  • February 26, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 1023 Springdale Rd.
  • Free

Memory of the future: ACC Black History Night

  • February 27, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • ACC 1020 Groves Blvd, Building G Room 8100
  • Free

Black Fashion Extra 2020

  • February 22nd, 4–8pm
  • George Washington Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina St.
  • Free

“Black Art Matters” art exhibition & fundraiser

  • February 22, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Big Medium, 916 Springdale Road, Building 2
  • $ 20

Black History Month Hangover

  • March 1st, 3–7pm
  • Other venue ATX, 516 East 6th Street
  • Free

