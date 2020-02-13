15 red lipsticks to make your Valentine’s Day last

Stock Images / Getty
Valentine’s Day is just a day away and ladies (and gentlemen) put the finishing touches to their appearance and plans. We’ve talked about exploring the range of colors available for us to enhance our beauty looks for the day of love, but of course red is always an option for those who can’t give up their crimson hue.
It is a color that looks great for everyone, and especially red lipstick can make your appearance more polished, no other make-up. So we have 15 red lipsticks that complement melanin-rich skin and do not make the lips chalky and dry. These wear-resistant formulas stay with the 9-5 and 5-9 with little reapplication, and in some cases not at all.
01
Prime Beauty Make it Matte liquid lipstick in Fuego
Prime beauty
02
Mented Cosmetics Red Rover Matte Lipstick
Mented Cosmetics
03
Hourglass confession Ultra slim refillable lipstick with high intensity in my icon
Hourglass
04
Anastasia Beverly Hills liquid lipstick in American pop
Anastasia Beverly Hills
05
COVERGIRL Exhibitionist 24HR Ultra-Matte Lipstick in The Real Thing
COVERGIRL
06
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. in Love Bite
Charlotte Tilbury
07
Bésame Cosmetics Noir Red Lipstick
Bésame Cosmetics
08
C’Est Moi Luminary Lip Crayon in Brave
It’s me
09
Revlon x Ashley Graham Never Enough Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor
Revlon
10
Nars Lipstick in Immortal Red
Nars
11
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
Sephora
12
Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick
Lancôme
13
Bossy Cosmetics Liquid Matte Lipstick Genius in Rouge
Bossy Cosmetics
14
UOMA Beauty Black Magic Metallic Shine Lipstick
UOMA Beauty
15
Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Lip Color in Pioneer
Maybelline
