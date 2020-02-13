15 red lipsticks to make your Valentine’s Day last

Stock Images / Getty

Valentine’s Day is just a day away and ladies (and gentlemen) put the finishing touches to their appearance and plans. We’ve talked about exploring the range of colors available for us to enhance our beauty looks for the day of love, but of course red is always an option for those who can’t give up their crimson hue.

It is a color that looks great for everyone, and especially red lipstick can make your appearance more polished, no other make-up. So we have 15 red lipsticks that complement melanin-rich skin and do not make the lips chalky and dry. These wear-resistant formulas stay with the 9-5 and 5-9 with little reapplication, and in some cases not at all.

01

Prime Beauty Make it Matte liquid lipstick in Fuego

Prime beauty

02

Mented Cosmetics Red Rover Matte Lipstick

Mented Cosmetics

03

Hourglass confession Ultra slim refillable lipstick with high intensity in my icon

Hourglass

04

Anastasia Beverly Hills liquid lipstick in American pop

Anastasia Beverly Hills

05

COVERGIRL Exhibitionist 24HR Ultra-Matte Lipstick in The Real Thing

COVERGIRL

06

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. in Love Bite

Charlotte Tilbury

07

Bésame Cosmetics Noir Red Lipstick

Bésame Cosmetics

08

C’Est Moi Luminary Lip Crayon in Brave

It’s me

09

Revlon x Ashley Graham Never Enough Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor

Revlon

10

Nars Lipstick in Immortal Red

Nars

11

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick

Sephora

12

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick

Lancôme

13

Bossy Cosmetics Liquid Matte Lipstick Genius in Rouge

Bossy Cosmetics

14

UOMA Beauty Black Magic Metallic Shine Lipstick

UOMA Beauty

15

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Lip Color in Pioneer

Maybelline

SUBJECTS: Beauty Beauty products & aids Lips Red lipstick Valentine’s day Valentine’s day 2020 Valentine’s day beauty