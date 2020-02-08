15 Kerala students stranded in the Chinese province of Hubei reach Kochi

The 15 Kerala students who were stranded in Hubei Province, China after the airlines refused to let them go back home after an exam at Kalamassery Medical College.

They landed on Kochi Airport on Friday evening on an Air Asia flight after boarding a flight from Kunming Chinese Airport to Bangkok.

The students were originally scheduled to fly to Singapore, but the airline they booked their seats with refused to fly them on the ground, saying that only Singaporean citizens were allowed to take the flight. So you were stranded at the airport and spent a harrowing time there without proper food and other amenities.

When they arrived at Kochi airport on Friday evening, the students concerned were taken to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in five sterilized ambulances and taken to an isolation station. Although her relatives had reached the airport, they were not allowed to meet the students.

Since none of the students tested positive in the medical school’s tests, they were later allowed to return to their homes, where they remain isolated according to the protocol established by the state health authorities.

In the meantime, the health department has withdrawn the virus attack’s declaration as a state disaster after the investigation reports have largely produced negative results. According to Health Minister KK Shailaja, over 2,800 people are under surveillance and no new cases have been reported.

Three positive cases for the virus were reported in the Thrissur, Alappuzuha and Kasaragod districts. According to a press release quoting the minister, at least 2,826 people will be monitored in the state on Thursday.

Of these, 2,743 are in home quarantine and 83 in isolation hospitals in various hospitals, according to a press release quoting the minister.

Samples from at least 263 people with minor symptoms of the virus were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and the results of 229 samples were negative, according to the press release.