12th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature: Check out this list of award-winning female novelists

The 12th edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature – organized under the high patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and sovereign of Dubai – is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 9, 2020. Litigation is an important event on the Dubai annual calendar and is aimed at people of different backgrounds and age groups. This year’s program will bring together more than 130 writers, thinkers and others to speak and engage in stimulating discussions. The festival will also highlight the works of 12 award-winning women novelists, among others. This includes:

Tayari Jones – author of An American Wedding, Selected for the Oprah Reading Club and Barack Obama’s Summer Reading List Clare Mackintosh – award-winning author of I Let You Go Esi Edugyan – author of Washington Black, who won the Giller Prize and was a finalist for Man Booker Jokha Alharthi – winner of the 2019 International Man Booker Prize for celestial bodies 2019 Hoda Barakat – IPAF 2019 winner for Night Mail Christina Dalcher – author of Vox (recommended to fans of The Handmaid’s Tale) Fatima Bhutto – author of The Runaways Nujeen Mustafa – Syrian refugee, activist and author of The Girl from Aleppo Nadiya Hussain – TV presenter, cook and best-selling author of Finding My Voice Edna Adan Ismail – Founder of Edna Adan Maternity Hospital and Author of A Woman of Firsts Miriam Lancewood – author of Woman in the Wilderness Kate Humble – TV channel, environmentalist and author of Thinking on My Feet

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is organized annually by Emirates Airline and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) at the InterContinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City. It offers workshops, masterclasses, round tables, poetry readings and competitions. Those interested in attending the event can view the full program for 2020 and purchase tickets here: www.emirateslitfest.com

