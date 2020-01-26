The revelations, which were disclosed in an article published in The Anatomical Record, include the complete skeleton, as well as soft tissues that resemble feathers.

Image for representation purposes only. Image of Associated Press.



A 120 million-year-old fossil of a new species of creature called the “dancing dragon” has been found in China, which could shed new light on the evolutionary gaps between dinosaurs and birds.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the two-legged dinosaur was a Cretaceous dinosaur that was somewhat larger than a raven.

Interestingly, the remains were found about a decade ago by a farmer in Jehol, China, but they were not investigated or inspected until recently.

The revelations, which were disclosed in an article published in The Anatomical Record, include the complete skeleton, as well as soft tissues that resemble feathers.

The report added that the creature had feathers on its arms and legs that resembled those of the bird’s wings and had a long, bony tail that had two very long feathers.

In an interaction with ScienceAlert, Ashley Poust, a paleontologist at the San Diego Natural History Museum, said: “The specimen has feathers on its limbs and tail that we associate with adult birds, but it had other characteristics that made us think it was a juvenile.” .

He added that it is feasible that dinosaurs were growing their feathers in a different way than modern birds.

Professor Ashley also commented that there might be a possibility that dinosaurs needed tail feathers for some function that is not yet known.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.