12 year old boy commits suicide

Kasarachi Odurukwe, a 12-year-old Nigerian, joined his parents in the spirit world and devastated his two siblings Mood,

The young six-year-old elementary school student Odurukwe, who lives in the autonomous community of Agboala Ishiala Umudi in the Nkwerre district of the state of Imo, has not been himself since he lost his parents. The pressure of life was too great for him, even with his two siblings, whom he lives with an aunt

The young Kasarachi, his siblings and other village children went to the river bank where they fetch water and play. There he hung on a bamboo tree and died.

According to online reports, one source found that:

“Since the deceased was not satisfied with the shallow water, he is said to have taken a rope and tied it to a bamboo tree. But his first and second attempts to kill himself failed while the other children begged him to stop. “

“It was the third attempt that the rope strangled him to death on a stronger Indian bamboo tree.

“This action shook the other children who ran back to the village to report the incident to the family and the elders of the villagers.”

Other sources also claim that batteries were found on him, which could be that he intended to drink them as poison to kill himself.