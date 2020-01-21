$ 12 million investment in Pulaski County to create 33 new jobs

Courtesy: MGN

PULASKI COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – A $ 12 million investment in New River Valley Park in Pulaski County will create 33 new jobs.

The Patton Logistics Group will establish a new logistics warehouse operation and a freight service center for highway carriers that will serve major customers in eastern US markets, according to a statement from the office of Governor Northam.

The governor approved a $ 150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pulaski County in its bid to defeat North Carolina.

“Patton Logistics is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development,” said a press release.

“We are confident that the region’s premier workforce and access to expanding markets along I-81 and I-77 will help the company serve its growing client list” said Governor Northam.

According to a press release, the Patton Logistics Group is made up of three separate organizations, including the Watsontown Trucking Company and the Patton Logistics Group, employing 560 people across the United States.

Steve Patton, President of Watsontown Trucking Company and Patton Warehousing and Logistics, LLC, said they chose Dublin as their location in part because of its proximity to the interstate highway system and its ability to provide daily service in Carolina from North, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Tennesse.

In addition, Patton said access to a skilled workforce has contributed to the choice of Dublin and the close distance to two of its major customers, which will enhance its “ability to meet their logistical needs at home.” ‘to come up”.

