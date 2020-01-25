11 people with mild symptoms including 7 from Kerala are closely monitored

Kerala, which recently fought the deadly Nipah virus, leaves nothing to chance this time.

More than 20,000 passengers returning to India from mainland China and Hong Kong underwent thermal checks at airports.

The government of Kerala has also opened a helpline number 0471-2552056 for people concerned about the coronavirus.

At the request of Kerala, India asked China to allow more than 250 Indian students stranded in Wuhan, the epicenter of the new SARS virus, to leave the city, sources said on Saturday. Many of them come from Kerala.

It is estimated that around 700 Indian students, mainly medical students, study at various universities in and around Wuhan. Authorities prevented anyone from leaving Wuhan, the city of 11 million people at the heart of the virus epidemic.

Coronavirus cases have been reported for the first time in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, in central China. Wuhan and 13 other cities in the province have been locked in an unprecedented quarantine effort to contain the deadly virus.

The previously unknown virus has caused global concern because of its similarity to SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which killed hundreds of people in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

