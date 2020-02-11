1,072 test HIV-positive at Tema

Approximately 1,072 people, consisting of 636 women and 436 men in 2019, tested positive for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Tema.

Also 817 out of the number tested in Tema South, where Tema General Hospital is a referral hospital, while Tema North made up 103 of the cases; Manhean and Community One Clinics tested 78 and 74, respectively.

Francisca P. Adzre, HIV program coordinator at Tema Metropolitan, said during the performance review of the Tema Metropolitan health agency that 1,072 of a total of 12,649 people advised and tested were positive.

Ms. Adzre stated that 190 of the numbers were pregnant women who tested positive under the Preventive Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) program to prevent HIV transmission from affected mothers to their fetus.

The PMTCT positive numbers showed a decrease from 230 in 2018 and 219 in 2017.

To learn more details about the PMTCT, she found that out of a total of 11,768 registrars in maternity clinics (ANC), 11,278 were tested for HIV at the start of pregnancy in 2019, while 11,037 took the test again after 34 weeks of pregnancy.

She explained that her outfit is working hard to reduce the number of new infections in the Tema Metro and surrounding areas by at least 10 percent and achieve the global goal that at least 90 percent of the people need to be tested to improve their knowledge Status, 90 percent of those who tested positive for sustained antiretroviral treatment (ART) and 90 percent of those who received ART to suppress viral load.

When addressing her challenges, she found that HIV services were not integrated with other services and that there were no programs available for babies born to HIV-positive mothers at Child Welfare Clinics (CWC) and inpatient wards and financial constraints among others.

Source: Ghana News Agency