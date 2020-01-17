It can be almost impossible to figure out how to stay motivated in the face of failure or after a particularly demoralizing setback. Your mood is bad, you feel defeated, and you wonder why you took care of it at all.

But don’t give up now! While it sounds tempting to give up when the going gets tough, it is much more rewarding to learn how to hold out and end up strong.

So that you stay motivated to reach this finish line and achieve your big or small goals 100 inspiring quotes about not giving up can help.

100 inspiring motivational quotes about not giving up

1. “Pretend that what you do makes a difference. It does. “- William James

2. “Work like there’s someone working 24 hours a day for you.” – Mark Cuban

3. “When we are most lost, we sometimes find our true friends.” – Brothers Grimm

4. “Life finds no protection in the storm. It’s about learning to dance in the rain. “- Sherrilyn Kenyon

5. “If you have a dream, you have to grab it and never let go.” – Carol Burnett

6. “Everything that broke was suddenly beautiful. And our mistakes make us better people.” – Jamie Hoang

7. “We can all dance if we find music we love.” – Giles Andreae

8. “I cannot change the wind direction, but I can adjust my sails so that they always reach my destination.” – Jimmy Dean

9. “Just because someone stumbles and loses their way does not mean that they are lost forever.” – Professor X

10. “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” – Theodore Roosevelt

11. “No matter what you are going through, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. – Demi Lovato

12. “It is never too late to be wise.” – Daniel Defoe

13. “Cultivate your mind with great thoughts. Believing in the hero makes hero. “- Benjamin Disraeli

14. “I think I can. I think i can. I think i can. I know I can. “- Patty Piper, the little engine that could

15. “It is our attitude at the beginning of a difficult task that above all influences its success.” – William James

16. “Life is like riding a bike. To keep your balance, you need to keep moving. “- Albert Einstein

17. “To find something, something great truth, or lost glasses, you must first believe that it is beneficial to find it.” – Jack Burden, All The King’s Men

18. “Perfection cannot be achieved, but if we strive for perfection, we can achieve top performance.” – Vincent Lombardi

19. “There should be no limits to human endeavors. We are all different. As bad as life may be, there is always something you can do and be successful. As long as there is life there is hope. “- Stephen Hawking, The Theory of Everything

20. “I am the master of my destiny: I am the captain of my soul.” – William Ernest Henley

21. “Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want. You can’t go wrong with love and inspiration.” – Ella Fitzgerald

22. “Nothing is impossible. The word itself says: “I am possible!” -Audrey Hepburn

23. “You are never too old to set a new goal or dream a new dream.” —Audrey Hepburn

24. “Miracles grow out of difficulties.” – Jean de la Bruyere

25. “Tried it before. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Failed again. Fail better. “- Samuel Beckett

26. “You have to do the things you think you can’t do.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

27. “You are braver than you think, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.” A. Milne

28. “We cannot revoke the decisions we have made. We can only influence the decisions we will make from here.” – Nick Rice

29. “When a crucial moment comes, you can do one of two things. Define the moment or let the moment define you. “- Roy McAvoy

30. “If the opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” – Milton Berle

31. “I will love the light because it shows me the way and I will endure the darkness because it shows me the stars.”

32. “Instead of discouraging or exhausting your difficulties and failures, let yourself be inspired by them.” – Michelle Obama

33. “It doesn’t matter how slow you drive unless you stop.” “Confucius

34. “You are never too old to set a different goal or dream a new dream.” Lewis

35. “Failure is success in progress.” – Albert Einstein

36. “If I can’t do big things, I can do small things in a big way.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

37. “With the right kind of coaching and determination, you can achieve anything.” – Reese Witherspoon

38. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” – Nelson Mandela

39. “Ambition is the way to success. Persistence is the vehicle in which you arrive. “- Bill Bradley

40. “Happiness and influence and what you are looking for to complete your life.” – Louis Howard

41. “The snail reached the ark through perseverance.” – Charles Spurgeon

42. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it takes courage to continue.” – Winston Churchill

43. “Believe that you can or not, you are right.” – Henry Ford

44. “Successful men and women keep moving. They make mistakes but don’t give up. “” Conrad Hilton

45. “Mistakes happen all the time. In practice, this happens every day. What makes you better is how you react to it. “- Mia Hamm

46. ​​”Giving up is for beginners.” -Philoctetes

47. “Never bend your head. Always hold it up. Look the world straight in the eye. “- Helen Keller

48. Part of being a champion is to act like a champion. You have to learn how to win and not to run away when you lose. “- Nancy Kerrigan

49. “What you achieve by achieving your goals is not as important as what you achieve by achieving your goals.” – Zig Ziglar

50. “Never give up, because that is exactly the place and the time when the tide will turn.” – Harriet Beecher Stowe

51. “Every job that needs to be done is fun. You will find the fun and – snap! – the job is a game! “- Mary Poppins

52. “If you fall behind, you run faster. Never give up, never surrender and rise up against adversity. “- Jesse Jackson

53. “Character consists of what you do on the third and fourth attempts.” James A. Michener

54. “Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and nothing good ever dies.” – Andy Dufresne, Shawshank Redemption

55. “Survival can be summed up in three words – never give up. That is the heart of it. Just keep trying. «- Bear Grylls

56. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.”

57. “I know from experience that no matter what happens, you should never give up on yourself or others.” – George Foreman

58. “There is no failure other than trying no more.” “Elbert Hubbard

59. “You just never give up. They do a job to the best of their ability and beyond. “- Debbie Reynolds

60. “Be where your feet are.” – Anonymous

61. “You do what you can as long as you can, and when you finally can’t, do the next best thing. You back off but you don’t give up.” “Chuck Yeager

62. “Do not be discouraged. It is often the last key in the pile that opens the lock.” – Unknown

63. “The struggle you are in today is to develop the strength you need for tomorrow. Don’t give up.” – Robert Tew

64. “If you’re going through hell, keep going.” – Winston Churchill

65. “If you want to quit, think about why you started.” – Anonymous

66. “Your victory is just around the corner. Never give up. – Nicki Minaj

67. “I didn’t fail, I just found 10,000 ways that don’t work.” – Thomas Edison

68. “Stay with me. Don’t lose your heart, just keep going, keep going. “- Mark Ruffalo

69. “Stop being afraid of what can go wrong and start being positive about what can go right.” – Unknown

70. “It’s hard to hit a person who never gives up.” – Baby Ruth

71. “Don’t start or don’t give up after you start.” – Chinese proverb

72. “It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay longer with problems.” – Albert Einstein

73. “Winners never give up, and buyers never win.” – Vincent Lombardi

74. “Let me tell you the secret that led to my goal. My strength lies solely with Louis Pasteur

75. “Just because you fail once does not mean that you fail with everything.” – Marilyn Monroe

76. “I refuse to quit because I haven’t tried all the options yet.” – Unknown

77. “Fall seven times, get up eight times.” – Japanese saying

78. “The man who moves a mountain begins to take away small stones.” – Confucius

79. “Success appears to be largely a matter of holding on after others let go.” – William Feather

80. “God helps those who persevere.” – The Koran

81. “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, learning, sacrifice and most of all love for what you do or learn to do. “- Pele

82. “To be defeated is often a temporary condition. Giving up makes it permanent. “- Marilyn vos Savant

83. “Never give up a dream just because it takes time to make it come true. Time will pass anyway. “- Earl Nightingale

84. “It takes a dream to start, a desire to continue, and a determination to get ready.” – Eddie Harris, Jr.

85. “Be how you want to appear.” – Socrates

86. “Never give up your desire to be what you want to be. Stay focused, stubborn and relentless. “” Mridha MD

87. “How long should you try? To. “” Jim Rohn

88. “If you run, you could lose. If you don’t run, you’re guaranteed to lose. “- Jesse Jackson

89. “Never give up. Today is difficult, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow the sun will shine. “- Jack Ma

90. “The future rewards those who keep going. I don’t have time to feel sorry for myself. I don’t have time to complain. I will continue. “- Barack Obama

91. “Hold on to your dreams, because without them, life is a broken winged bird that cannot fly.” – Langston Hughes

92. “Remember to look up at the stars and not at your feet. Try to understand what you see and ask yourself why the universe exists. Be curious. And however difficult life may be, there is always something you can do and be successful. It is important that you don’t just give up. “- Stephen Hawking

93. “Don’t give up. I believe in all of you. A person is a person. No matter how small.” – Dr. Suess

94. “In order to overcome the frustration, one has to concentrate intensely on the result, not on the obstacles.” – T.F. Hodge

95. “Don’t give up because you have friends, don’t give up, you’re not hit yet, don’t give up, I know you can do well.” – Peter Gabriel

96. Hard times never last, but tough people do. ”- Robert. H. Schuller

97. “Courage doesn’t always roar, sometimes it’s the low voice at the end of the day that whispers,” I’ll try again tomorrow. “- Mary Anne Radmacher

98. On the one hand, we know that everything happens for a reason and that there are no mistakes or coincidences. On the other hand, we learn that we can never give up because we know that with the right tools and the right energy we can reverse any decree or karma. So what is it? Let the light decide or never give up? The answer is: both. “- Yehuda mountain

99. “Every master was once a disaster.” Wood

100. “Nobody has the power to destroy your dreams if you don’t give them to them.” – Maeve Grayson

