movie-trivia

Would you like to show off your skills at your next movie or game night? Looking for the perfect pre-game entertainment for an Oscar party? We give you cover!

Here are 100 classic film quiz questionsfrom light to dark.

1 question: What are Charles Foster Kane’s last words in Citizen Kane?
Reply: “Rosebud”

2nd question: Who played Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate?
Reply: Anne Bancroft

3rd question: What was the first full-length animated film ever released?
Reply: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

4th question: Does Neo take the blue or the red pill in the matrix?
Reply: red

5th question: For which film did Tom Hanks receive his first Oscar nomination?
Reply: Big

6. Question: Which 1927 musical was the first “talkie”?
Answer: The jazz singer

7th question: What is the name of the skyscraper in Die Hard?
Reply: Nakatomi Plaza

8. Question: What taste of Pop Tarts does Buddy the Elf use in his spaghetti in Elf?
Reply: chocolate

See also: Harry Potter Interesting Facts: 50 fun facts about the wizarding world

9. Question: Which shocking Wes Craven horror film carried the marketing slogan “To avoid fainting, keep repeating” It’s just a film … “?
Reply: The last house on the left

10. Question: Which pop vocal group perform at bridesmaids weddings?
Reply: Wilson Phillips

11. Question: Which real Hollywood power couple starred in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Reply: Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

12. Question: Which American author / director played in several “Spaghetti Westerns” produced in Europe?
Reply: Clint Eastwood

13th question: Who played juror number 8 in 12 Angry Men?
Reply: Henry Fonda

14. Question: The head of what an animal is the focus of a notorious scene from The Godfather?
Reply: A horse

15th question: What TV show was Jack Nicholson referring to when he starred in The Shining “Here’s Johnny!”
Reply: The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson

16. Question: Which country comedy planned in 1984 with Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone eventually became a cult classic?
Reply: strass

17th question: Who played park owner John Hammond in Jurassic Park?
Reply: Richard Attenborough

18th question: In which 1976 thriller Robert De Niro famously says “Are you talking to me?”
Reply: Wild bull

See also: 50 Fun Christmas Trivia Questions (with answers)

19. Question: What is the name of the hymn dance at the beginning of the Rocky Horror Picture Show?
Reply: “The Time Warp”

20th question: For which film did Steven Spielberg win his first Oscar for best director?
Reply: Schindlers List

21st question: What is the name of the courtesan who plays Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge?
Reply: Satine

22nd question: In what drama from 1950 Bette Davis says: “Buckle up; It’s going to be a bumpy night. “
Reply: All about Eva

23rd question: On which instrument was the theme from The Third Man (also called “The Harry Lime Theme”) performed?
Reply: zither

24th question: Marlon Brando “could have been a competitor” in what iconic crime drama from 1954?
Reply: At the water

25th question: Which famous L.A. landmark is strongly represented in Rebel Without a Cause?
Reply: Griffith Observatory

26. Question: Who played Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 Selma biography?
Reply: David Oyelowo

27. Question: Who directed Boris Karloff in the classics Frankenstein and Bride von Frankenstein?
Reply: James Whale

28th question: Which infamous 1980s cash bomb has ruined the career of Michael Cimino, the director of The Deer Hunter?
Reply: Pearly Gates

29. Question: What words are on the knuckles of “Reverend” Harry Powell (Robert Mitchum) in “The Night of the Hunter”?
Reply: “Love and hate.”

30th question: Which Hollywood movie star is playing in the zombie country?
Reply: Bill Murray

31. Question: What song has Tom Cruise in Risky Business famous for his underwear?

Reply: “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger

32nd question: Who is the only actor to receive an Oscar nomination for a Lord of the Rings film?
Reply: Ian McKellen

33rd question: Who took on the role of Bruce Wayne’s love interest Rachel Dawes in The Dark Knight after Katie Holmes stepped down to Batman Begins?
Reply: Maggie Gyllenhaal

34. Question: What song is playing about the Guardians of the Galaxy opening credits?
Reply: “Come and get your love” from Redbone

35th question: For which 1964 musical blockbuster did Julie Andrews win the Best Actress Oscar?
Reply: Mary Poppins

36th question: What is the highest rated film ever?
Reply: joker

37. Question: Which crime thriller from 1994 revived John Travolta?
Reply: pulp fiction

38th question: Who voiced the sultry Jessica Rabbit in Who’s fear of Roger Rabbit?
Reply: Kathleen Turner

39th question: Which film was wrongly recognized as the Best Picture winner at the 2017 Academy Awards during the biggest Oscar club ever?
Reply: La La Land

40th question: In which 1948 Alfred Hitchcock film did James Stewart star and was shot to look like a continuous shot?
Reply: rope

41. Question: “Well, nobody is perfect” is the last line (and punch line) from which 1959 classic comedy with Marilyn Monroe?
Reply: Some like it hot

42nd question: The stage play Everybody Comes to Rick’s was adapted for the big screen to become the winner of the best picture from 1942.
Reply: Casablanca

43rd question: In which 1979 James Bond film does the famous spy go into space?
Reply: Moonraker

44th question: Who wrote the famous, creepy Halloween theme music?
Reply: John Carpenter

45th question: Which animated classic was the first Disney Renaissance film of the late 20th century?
Reply: The little mermaid

46th question: In Apocalypse Now, Robert Duvall says: “I love the smell of _____ in the morning.”
Reply: napalm

47. Question: What is Quint’s Shark Hunting Boat called in Jaws?
Reply: The orca

48th question: What’s Charlie Chaplin’s most famous, recurring character?
Reply: “The vagabond”

49th question: Aaron Sorkin won an Oscar for writing what 2010 drama about creating Facebook?
Reply: The social network

50th question: Who played the legendary Femme Fatale Phyllis Dietrichson in the classic 1946 film Noir Double Indemnity?
Reply: Barbara Stanwyck

51. Question: Which revolver model was made famous by Clint Eastwood’s “Dirty” Harry Callahan?
Reply: Smith & Wesson Model 29.44 Magnum

52nd question: Which war drama from 1927 was the first film to receive the title of “Best Film”?
Reply: wing

53rd question: Which 1973 horror film passed out across the country and dethroned The Sound of Music as the highest-grossing film of all time?
Reply: The exorcist

54th question: For which film did Steven Spielberg receive his first Best Director Academy Award?
Reply: jaw

55th question: Joaquin Phoenix received his first Oscar nomination for the role of Roman Emperor Commodus in which Oscar-winning epic?
Reply: gladiator

56th question: Who played the “unsinkable” Molly Brown on the Titanic?
Reply: Kathy Bates

57. Question: Why is Annie’s (Sandra Bullock) driver’s license blocked in the action thriller Speed?
Reply: She was racing

58th question: Jennifer Lawrence won a Best Actress Academy Award for which 2012 romantic comedy / drama?
Reply: silver linings Playbook

59th question: The Battle of Thermopylae served as the basis for the highly stylized action film with swords and sandals from 2006?
Reply: 300

60th question: Which famous film composer wrote the music for Tim Burton’s Batman from 1989?
Reply: Danny Elfman

61. Question: Which Alfred Hitchcock thriller is notorious for its shocking “shower scene”?
Reply: Psycho

62nd question: What is the top-selling foreign language film at the US box office?
Reply: The Passion of Christ

63rd question: Who wrote the script for Rocky?
Reply: Sylvester Stallone

64. Question: Which national monument will Cary Grant climb in the heartbreaking final moments of North by Northwest?
Reply: Mount Rushmore

65th question: What was Quentin Tarantino?s first contribution as an author / director?
Reply: Reservoir Dogs

Related: We ranked all nine Quentin Tarantino films, including once … in Hollywood

66th question: Which Oscar-winning blonde bombshell did James Stewart’s love interest Lisa Carol Fremont play in Rear Window?
Reply: Grace Kelly

67th question: Who is the only person who has ever received an Oscar nomination for a Star Wars film?
Reply: Alec Guinness

68th question: What name as the actress that Princess Elsa expresses in the Frozen films did John Travolta fail at the 2014 Oscars?
Reply: Idina Menzel

69th question: What is the real name of Uma Thurman’s “The Bride” character from “Kill Bill”?
Reply: Beatrix Kiddo

70th question: Which prominent American director won an Oscar for directing Forrest Gump?
Reply: Robert Zemeckis

71st question: Three of Jim Carrey’s blockbusters – The Mask, Dumb and Dumber and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – were released in which year?
Reply: 1994

Daily parade

Celebrity interviews, prescriptions and health tips are delivered to your inbox.

72nd question: How many suns does Luke’s home planet Tatooine have in Star Wars?
Reply: Two

73rd question: Which film holds the record for most Oscar wins without winning the best picture (eight wins in total)?
Reply: cabaret

74. Question: In which James Bond thriller from 1969 does the famous spy fall in love and get married?
Reply: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

75th question: Which 1970 film was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s feature film debut?
Reply: Hercules in New York

76. Question: What is the first film to be rated PG-13?
Reply: Red Dawn (1984)

77. Question: What’s the best-selling film ever considering inflation?
Reply: Blown by the wind

78. Question: What’s the best-selling movie ever without considering inflation?
Reply: Avengers: Endgame

79th question: What is the name of the chief sidekick from villain Auric Goldfinger in the classic James Bond thriller Goldfinger?
Reply: Oddjob

80th question: What is the only film rated “X” that won the best film at the Oscars?
Reply: midnight Cowboy

81. Question: Who played detective Rick Deckard in Blade Runner?
Reply: Harrison Ford

82nd question: What is the name of the spaceship in alien?
Reply: USCSS Nostromo

83rd question: This acclaimed, Oscar-winning filmmaker directed Happy Feet, Babe: Pig in the City and Mad Max: Fury Road.
Reply: George Miller

84. Question: Who is the first and only colored woman to win the Best Actress Oscar?
Reply: Halle Berry

85th question: What is the fictional cigarette brand in Quentin Tarantino’s films?
Reply: Red apple cigarettes

86th question: Who Played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz?
Reply: Margaret Hamilton

87. Question: Which movie star is killed by Scream in the opening scene?
Reply: Drew Barrymore

88th question: What is the name of John Wayne’s character in True Grit (played by Jeff Bridges in the remake)?
Reply: Hahn Cogburn

89th question: What is the best-selling war film of all time and Clint Eastwood’s best-selling film of all time?
Reply: American sniper

90th question: How many Oscars has Meryl Streep won?
Reply: Three

91. Question: How many Oscars has Meryl Streep been nominated for?
Reply: 21

92nd question: Who played Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde?
Reply: Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty

93. Question: Which Martin Scorsese film holds the record for F bombs?
Reply: The Wolf from Wall Street

94. Question: What is the name of the expanded ballet sequence towards the end of Singin ’in the Rain?
Reply: “Broadway Melody”

95th question: What is Riley’s imaginary friend in Inside Out called?
Reply: Bing bong

96. Question: Who played the Green Goblin blockbuster Spider-Man in 2002?
Reply: Willem Dafoe

97. Question: For which film has George Clooney won his only Oscar as an actor?
Reply: Syriana

98. Question: Towards the end of Vertigo, when Judy transforms into Madeline, what color light is she bathed in?
Reply: green

99. Question: Who played Regan MacNeil in The Exorcist?
Reply: Linda Blair

100th question: Only three films in history have won the “Big Five” at the Oscars (Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress). Name it.
Reply: One night it happened, one flew over the cuckoo nest and the silence of the lambs.

Do you want more trivia? Try our Mr. Rogers and The Office Trivia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR