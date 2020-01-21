Would you like to show off your skills at your next movie or game night? Looking for the perfect pre-game entertainment for an Oscar party? We give you cover!

Here are 100 classic film quiz questionsfrom light to dark.

1 question: What are Charles Foster Kane’s last words in Citizen Kane?

Reply: “Rosebud”

2nd question: Who played Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate?

Reply: Anne Bancroft

3rd question: What was the first full-length animated film ever released?

Reply: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

4th question: Does Neo take the blue or the red pill in the matrix?

Reply: red

5th question: For which film did Tom Hanks receive his first Oscar nomination?

Reply: Big

6. Question: Which 1927 musical was the first “talkie”?

Answer: The jazz singer

7th question: What is the name of the skyscraper in Die Hard?

Reply: Nakatomi Plaza

8. Question: What taste of Pop Tarts does Buddy the Elf use in his spaghetti in Elf?

Reply: chocolate

9. Question: Which shocking Wes Craven horror film carried the marketing slogan “To avoid fainting, keep repeating” It’s just a film … “?

Reply: The last house on the left

10. Question: Which pop vocal group perform at bridesmaids weddings?

Reply: Wilson Phillips

11. Question: Which real Hollywood power couple starred in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Reply: Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

12. Question: Which American author / director played in several “Spaghetti Westerns” produced in Europe?

Reply: Clint Eastwood

13th question: Who played juror number 8 in 12 Angry Men?

Reply: Henry Fonda

14. Question: The head of what an animal is the focus of a notorious scene from The Godfather?

Reply: A horse

15th question: What TV show was Jack Nicholson referring to when he starred in The Shining “Here’s Johnny!”

Reply: The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson

16. Question: Which country comedy planned in 1984 with Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone eventually became a cult classic?

Reply: strass

17th question: Who played park owner John Hammond in Jurassic Park?

Reply: Richard Attenborough

18th question: In which 1976 thriller Robert De Niro famously says “Are you talking to me?”

Reply: Wild bull

19. Question: What is the name of the hymn dance at the beginning of the Rocky Horror Picture Show?

Reply: “The Time Warp”

20th question: For which film did Steven Spielberg win his first Oscar for best director?

Reply: Schindlers List

21st question: What is the name of the courtesan who plays Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge?

Reply: Satine

22nd question: In what drama from 1950 Bette Davis says: “Buckle up; It’s going to be a bumpy night. “

Reply: All about Eva

23rd question: On which instrument was the theme from The Third Man (also called “The Harry Lime Theme”) performed?

Reply: zither

24th question: Marlon Brando “could have been a competitor” in what iconic crime drama from 1954?

Reply: At the water

25th question: Which famous L.A. landmark is strongly represented in Rebel Without a Cause?

Reply: Griffith Observatory

26. Question: Who played Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 Selma biography?

Reply: David Oyelowo

27. Question: Who directed Boris Karloff in the classics Frankenstein and Bride von Frankenstein?

Reply: James Whale

28th question: Which infamous 1980s cash bomb has ruined the career of Michael Cimino, the director of The Deer Hunter?

Reply: Pearly Gates

29. Question: What words are on the knuckles of “Reverend” Harry Powell (Robert Mitchum) in “The Night of the Hunter”?

Reply: “Love and hate.”

30th question: Which Hollywood movie star is playing in the zombie country?

Reply: Bill Murray

31. Question: What song has Tom Cruise in Risky Business famous for his underwear?

Reply: “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger

32nd question: Who is the only actor to receive an Oscar nomination for a Lord of the Rings film?

Reply: Ian McKellen

33rd question: Who took on the role of Bruce Wayne’s love interest Rachel Dawes in The Dark Knight after Katie Holmes stepped down to Batman Begins?

Reply: Maggie Gyllenhaal

34. Question: What song is playing about the Guardians of the Galaxy opening credits?

Reply: “Come and get your love” from Redbone

35th question: For which 1964 musical blockbuster did Julie Andrews win the Best Actress Oscar?

Reply: Mary Poppins

36th question: What is the highest rated film ever?

Reply: joker

37. Question: Which crime thriller from 1994 revived John Travolta?

Reply: pulp fiction

38th question: Who voiced the sultry Jessica Rabbit in Who’s fear of Roger Rabbit?

Reply: Kathleen Turner

39th question: Which film was wrongly recognized as the Best Picture winner at the 2017 Academy Awards during the biggest Oscar club ever?

Reply: La La Land

40th question: In which 1948 Alfred Hitchcock film did James Stewart star and was shot to look like a continuous shot?

Reply: rope

41. Question: “Well, nobody is perfect” is the last line (and punch line) from which 1959 classic comedy with Marilyn Monroe?

Reply: Some like it hot

42nd question: The stage play Everybody Comes to Rick’s was adapted for the big screen to become the winner of the best picture from 1942.

Reply: Casablanca

43rd question: In which 1979 James Bond film does the famous spy go into space?

Reply: Moonraker

44th question: Who wrote the famous, creepy Halloween theme music?

Reply: John Carpenter

45th question: Which animated classic was the first Disney Renaissance film of the late 20th century?

Reply: The little mermaid

46th question: In Apocalypse Now, Robert Duvall says: “I love the smell of _____ in the morning.”

Reply: napalm

47. Question: What is Quint’s Shark Hunting Boat called in Jaws?

Reply: The orca

48th question: What’s Charlie Chaplin’s most famous, recurring character?

Reply: “The vagabond”

49th question: Aaron Sorkin won an Oscar for writing what 2010 drama about creating Facebook?

Reply: The social network

50th question: Who played the legendary Femme Fatale Phyllis Dietrichson in the classic 1946 film Noir Double Indemnity?

Reply: Barbara Stanwyck

51. Question: Which revolver model was made famous by Clint Eastwood’s “Dirty” Harry Callahan?

Reply: Smith & Wesson Model 29.44 Magnum

52nd question: Which war drama from 1927 was the first film to receive the title of “Best Film”?

Reply: wing

53rd question: Which 1973 horror film passed out across the country and dethroned The Sound of Music as the highest-grossing film of all time?

Reply: The exorcist

54th question: For which film did Steven Spielberg receive his first Best Director Academy Award?

Reply: jaw

55th question: Joaquin Phoenix received his first Oscar nomination for the role of Roman Emperor Commodus in which Oscar-winning epic?

Reply: gladiator

56th question: Who played the “unsinkable” Molly Brown on the Titanic?

Reply: Kathy Bates

57. Question: Why is Annie’s (Sandra Bullock) driver’s license blocked in the action thriller Speed?

Reply: She was racing

58th question: Jennifer Lawrence won a Best Actress Academy Award for which 2012 romantic comedy / drama?

Reply: silver linings Playbook

59th question: The Battle of Thermopylae served as the basis for the highly stylized action film with swords and sandals from 2006?

Reply: 300

60th question: Which famous film composer wrote the music for Tim Burton’s Batman from 1989?

Reply: Danny Elfman

61. Question: Which Alfred Hitchcock thriller is notorious for its shocking “shower scene”?

Reply: Psycho

62nd question: What is the top-selling foreign language film at the US box office?

Reply: The Passion of Christ

63rd question: Who wrote the script for Rocky?

Reply: Sylvester Stallone

64. Question: Which national monument will Cary Grant climb in the heartbreaking final moments of North by Northwest?

Reply: Mount Rushmore

65th question: What was Quentin Tarantino?‘s first contribution as an author / director?

Reply: Reservoir Dogs

66th question: Which Oscar-winning blonde bombshell did James Stewart’s love interest Lisa Carol Fremont play in Rear Window?

Reply: Grace Kelly

67th question: Who is the only person who has ever received an Oscar nomination for a Star Wars film?

Reply: Alec Guinness

68th question: What name as the actress that Princess Elsa expresses in the Frozen films did John Travolta fail at the 2014 Oscars?

Reply: Idina Menzel

69th question: What is the real name of Uma Thurman’s “The Bride” character from “Kill Bill”?

Reply: Beatrix Kiddo

70th question: Which prominent American director won an Oscar for directing Forrest Gump?

Reply: Robert Zemeckis

71st question: Three of Jim Carrey’s blockbusters – The Mask, Dumb and Dumber and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – were released in which year?

Reply: 1994

72nd question: How many suns does Luke’s home planet Tatooine have in Star Wars?

Reply: Two

73rd question: Which film holds the record for most Oscar wins without winning the best picture (eight wins in total)?

Reply: cabaret

74. Question: In which James Bond thriller from 1969 does the famous spy fall in love and get married?

Reply: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

75th question: Which 1970 film was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s feature film debut?

Reply: Hercules in New York

76. Question: What is the first film to be rated PG-13?

Reply: Red Dawn (1984)

77. Question: What’s the best-selling film ever considering inflation?

Reply: Blown by the wind

78. Question: What’s the best-selling movie ever without considering inflation?

Reply: Avengers: Endgame

79th question: What is the name of the chief sidekick from villain Auric Goldfinger in the classic James Bond thriller Goldfinger?

Reply: Oddjob

80th question: What is the only film rated “X” that won the best film at the Oscars?

Reply: midnight Cowboy

81. Question: Who played detective Rick Deckard in Blade Runner?

Reply: Harrison Ford

82nd question: What is the name of the spaceship in alien?

Reply: USCSS Nostromo

83rd question: This acclaimed, Oscar-winning filmmaker directed Happy Feet, Babe: Pig in the City and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Reply: George Miller

84. Question: Who is the first and only colored woman to win the Best Actress Oscar?

Reply: Halle Berry

85th question: What is the fictional cigarette brand in Quentin Tarantino’s films?

Reply: Red apple cigarettes

86th question: Who Played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz?

Reply: Margaret Hamilton

87. Question: Which movie star is killed by Scream in the opening scene?

Reply: Drew Barrymore

88th question: What is the name of John Wayne’s character in True Grit (played by Jeff Bridges in the remake)?

Reply: Hahn Cogburn

89th question: What is the best-selling war film of all time and Clint Eastwood’s best-selling film of all time?

Reply: American sniper

90th question: How many Oscars has Meryl Streep won?

Reply: Three

91. Question: How many Oscars has Meryl Streep been nominated for?

Reply: 21

92nd question: Who played Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde?

Reply: Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty

93. Question: Which Martin Scorsese film holds the record for F bombs?

Reply: The Wolf from Wall Street

94. Question: What is the name of the expanded ballet sequence towards the end of Singin ’in the Rain?

Reply: “Broadway Melody”

95th question: What is Riley’s imaginary friend in Inside Out called?

Reply: Bing bong

96. Question: Who played the Green Goblin blockbuster Spider-Man in 2002?

Reply: Willem Dafoe

97. Question: For which film has George Clooney won his only Oscar as an actor?

Reply: Syriana

98. Question: Towards the end of Vertigo, when Judy transforms into Madeline, what color light is she bathed in?

Reply: green

99. Question: Who played Regan MacNeil in The Exorcist?

Reply: Linda Blair

100th question: Only three films in history have won the “Big Five” at the Oscars (Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress). Name it.

Reply: One night it happened, one flew over the cuckoo nest and the silence of the lambs.

