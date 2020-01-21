Would you like to show off your skills at your next movie or game night? Looking for the perfect pre-game entertainment for an Oscar party? We give you cover!
Here are 100 classic film quiz questionsfrom light to dark.
1 question: What are Charles Foster Kane’s last words in Citizen Kane?
Reply: “Rosebud”
2nd question: Who played Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate?
Reply: Anne Bancroft
3rd question: What was the first full-length animated film ever released?
Reply: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
4th question: Does Neo take the blue or the red pill in the matrix?
Reply: red
5th question: For which film did Tom Hanks receive his first Oscar nomination?
Reply: Big
6. Question: Which 1927 musical was the first “talkie”?
Answer: The jazz singer
7th question: What is the name of the skyscraper in Die Hard?
Reply: Nakatomi Plaza
8. Question: What taste of Pop Tarts does Buddy the Elf use in his spaghetti in Elf?
Reply: chocolate
See also: Harry Potter Interesting Facts: 50 fun facts about the wizarding world
9. Question: Which shocking Wes Craven horror film carried the marketing slogan “To avoid fainting, keep repeating” It’s just a film … “?
Reply: The last house on the left
10. Question: Which pop vocal group perform at bridesmaids weddings?
Reply: Wilson Phillips
11. Question: Which real Hollywood power couple starred in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Reply: Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton
12. Question: Which American author / director played in several “Spaghetti Westerns” produced in Europe?
Reply: Clint Eastwood
13th question: Who played juror number 8 in 12 Angry Men?
Reply: Henry Fonda
14. Question: The head of what an animal is the focus of a notorious scene from The Godfather?
Reply: A horse
15th question: What TV show was Jack Nicholson referring to when he starred in The Shining “Here’s Johnny!”
Reply: The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson
16. Question: Which country comedy planned in 1984 with Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone eventually became a cult classic?
Reply: strass
17th question: Who played park owner John Hammond in Jurassic Park?
Reply: Richard Attenborough
18th question: In which 1976 thriller Robert De Niro famously says “Are you talking to me?”
Reply: Wild bull
See also: 50 Fun Christmas Trivia Questions (with answers)
19. Question: What is the name of the hymn dance at the beginning of the Rocky Horror Picture Show?
Reply: “The Time Warp”
20th question: For which film did Steven Spielberg win his first Oscar for best director?
Reply: Schindlers List
21st question: What is the name of the courtesan who plays Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge?
Reply: Satine
22nd question: In what drama from 1950 Bette Davis says: “Buckle up; It’s going to be a bumpy night. “
Reply: All about Eva
23rd question: On which instrument was the theme from The Third Man (also called “The Harry Lime Theme”) performed?
Reply: zither
24th question: Marlon Brando “could have been a competitor” in what iconic crime drama from 1954?
Reply: At the water
25th question: Which famous L.A. landmark is strongly represented in Rebel Without a Cause?
Reply: Griffith Observatory
26. Question: Who played Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 Selma biography?
Reply: David Oyelowo
27. Question: Who directed Boris Karloff in the classics Frankenstein and Bride von Frankenstein?
Reply: James Whale
28th question: Which infamous 1980s cash bomb has ruined the career of Michael Cimino, the director of The Deer Hunter?
Reply: Pearly Gates
29. Question: What words are on the knuckles of “Reverend” Harry Powell (Robert Mitchum) in “The Night of the Hunter”?
Reply: “Love and hate.”
30th question: Which Hollywood movie star is playing in the zombie country?
Reply: Bill Murray
31. Question: What song has Tom Cruise in Risky Business famous for his underwear?
Reply: “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger
32nd question: Who is the only actor to receive an Oscar nomination for a Lord of the Rings film?
Reply: Ian McKellen
33rd question: Who took on the role of Bruce Wayne’s love interest Rachel Dawes in The Dark Knight after Katie Holmes stepped down to Batman Begins?
Reply: Maggie Gyllenhaal
34. Question: What song is playing about the Guardians of the Galaxy opening credits?
Reply: “Come and get your love” from Redbone
35th question: For which 1964 musical blockbuster did Julie Andrews win the Best Actress Oscar?
Reply: Mary Poppins
36th question: What is the highest rated film ever?
Reply: joker
37. Question: Which crime thriller from 1994 revived John Travolta?
Reply: pulp fiction
38th question: Who voiced the sultry Jessica Rabbit in Who’s fear of Roger Rabbit?
Reply: Kathleen Turner
39th question: Which film was wrongly recognized as the Best Picture winner at the 2017 Academy Awards during the biggest Oscar club ever?
Reply: La La Land
40th question: In which 1948 Alfred Hitchcock film did James Stewart star and was shot to look like a continuous shot?
Reply: rope
41. Question: “Well, nobody is perfect” is the last line (and punch line) from which 1959 classic comedy with Marilyn Monroe?
Reply: Some like it hot
42nd question: The stage play Everybody Comes to Rick’s was adapted for the big screen to become the winner of the best picture from 1942.
Reply: Casablanca
43rd question: In which 1979 James Bond film does the famous spy go into space?
Reply: Moonraker
44th question: Who wrote the famous, creepy Halloween theme music?
Reply: John Carpenter
45th question: Which animated classic was the first Disney Renaissance film of the late 20th century?
Reply: The little mermaid
46th question: In Apocalypse Now, Robert Duvall says: “I love the smell of _____ in the morning.”
Reply: napalm
47. Question: What is Quint’s Shark Hunting Boat called in Jaws?
Reply: The orca
48th question: What’s Charlie Chaplin’s most famous, recurring character?
Reply: “The vagabond”
49th question: Aaron Sorkin won an Oscar for writing what 2010 drama about creating Facebook?
Reply: The social network
50th question: Who played the legendary Femme Fatale Phyllis Dietrichson in the classic 1946 film Noir Double Indemnity?
Reply: Barbara Stanwyck
51. Question: Which revolver model was made famous by Clint Eastwood’s “Dirty” Harry Callahan?
Reply: Smith & Wesson Model 29.44 Magnum
52nd question: Which war drama from 1927 was the first film to receive the title of “Best Film”?
Reply: wing
53rd question: Which 1973 horror film passed out across the country and dethroned The Sound of Music as the highest-grossing film of all time?
Reply: The exorcist
54th question: For which film did Steven Spielberg receive his first Best Director Academy Award?
Reply: jaw
55th question: Joaquin Phoenix received his first Oscar nomination for the role of Roman Emperor Commodus in which Oscar-winning epic?
Reply: gladiator
56th question: Who played the “unsinkable” Molly Brown on the Titanic?
Reply: Kathy Bates
57. Question: Why is Annie’s (Sandra Bullock) driver’s license blocked in the action thriller Speed?
Reply: She was racing
58th question: Jennifer Lawrence won a Best Actress Academy Award for which 2012 romantic comedy / drama?
Reply: silver linings Playbook
59th question: The Battle of Thermopylae served as the basis for the highly stylized action film with swords and sandals from 2006?
Reply: 300
60th question: Which famous film composer wrote the music for Tim Burton’s Batman from 1989?
Reply: Danny Elfman
61. Question: Which Alfred Hitchcock thriller is notorious for its shocking “shower scene”?
Reply: Psycho
62nd question: What is the top-selling foreign language film at the US box office?
Reply: The Passion of Christ
63rd question: Who wrote the script for Rocky?
Reply: Sylvester Stallone
64. Question: Which national monument will Cary Grant climb in the heartbreaking final moments of North by Northwest?
Reply: Mount Rushmore
65th question: What was Quentin Tarantino?‘s first contribution as an author / director?
Reply: Reservoir Dogs
Related: We ranked all nine Quentin Tarantino films, including once … in Hollywood
66th question: Which Oscar-winning blonde bombshell did James Stewart’s love interest Lisa Carol Fremont play in Rear Window?
Reply: Grace Kelly
67th question: Who is the only person who has ever received an Oscar nomination for a Star Wars film?
Reply: Alec Guinness
68th question: What name as the actress that Princess Elsa expresses in the Frozen films did John Travolta fail at the 2014 Oscars?
Reply: Idina Menzel
69th question: What is the real name of Uma Thurman’s “The Bride” character from “Kill Bill”?
Reply: Beatrix Kiddo
70th question: Which prominent American director won an Oscar for directing Forrest Gump?
Reply: Robert Zemeckis
71st question: Three of Jim Carrey’s blockbusters – The Mask, Dumb and Dumber and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – were released in which year?
Reply: 1994
Daily parade
Celebrity interviews, prescriptions and health tips are delivered to your inbox.
72nd question: How many suns does Luke’s home planet Tatooine have in Star Wars?
Reply: Two
73rd question: Which film holds the record for most Oscar wins without winning the best picture (eight wins in total)?
Reply: cabaret
74. Question: In which James Bond thriller from 1969 does the famous spy fall in love and get married?
Reply: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
75th question: Which 1970 film was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s feature film debut?
Reply: Hercules in New York
76. Question: What is the first film to be rated PG-13?
Reply: Red Dawn (1984)
77. Question: What’s the best-selling film ever considering inflation?
Reply: Blown by the wind
78. Question: What’s the best-selling movie ever without considering inflation?
Reply: Avengers: Endgame
79th question: What is the name of the chief sidekick from villain Auric Goldfinger in the classic James Bond thriller Goldfinger?
Reply: Oddjob
80th question: What is the only film rated “X” that won the best film at the Oscars?
Reply: midnight Cowboy
81. Question: Who played detective Rick Deckard in Blade Runner?
Reply: Harrison Ford
82nd question: What is the name of the spaceship in alien?
Reply: USCSS Nostromo
83rd question: This acclaimed, Oscar-winning filmmaker directed Happy Feet, Babe: Pig in the City and Mad Max: Fury Road.
Reply: George Miller
84. Question: Who is the first and only colored woman to win the Best Actress Oscar?
Reply: Halle Berry
85th question: What is the fictional cigarette brand in Quentin Tarantino’s films?
Reply: Red apple cigarettes
86th question: Who Played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz?
Reply: Margaret Hamilton
87. Question: Which movie star is killed by Scream in the opening scene?
Reply: Drew Barrymore
88th question: What is the name of John Wayne’s character in True Grit (played by Jeff Bridges in the remake)?
Reply: Hahn Cogburn
89th question: What is the best-selling war film of all time and Clint Eastwood’s best-selling film of all time?
Reply: American sniper
90th question: How many Oscars has Meryl Streep won?
Reply: Three
91. Question: How many Oscars has Meryl Streep been nominated for?
Reply: 21
92nd question: Who played Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde?
Reply: Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty
93. Question: Which Martin Scorsese film holds the record for F bombs?
Reply: The Wolf from Wall Street
94. Question: What is the name of the expanded ballet sequence towards the end of Singin ’in the Rain?
Reply: “Broadway Melody”
95th question: What is Riley’s imaginary friend in Inside Out called?
Reply: Bing bong
96. Question: Who played the Green Goblin blockbuster Spider-Man in 2002?
Reply: Willem Dafoe
97. Question: For which film has George Clooney won his only Oscar as an actor?
Reply: Syriana
98. Question: Towards the end of Vertigo, when Judy transforms into Madeline, what color light is she bathed in?
Reply: green
99. Question: Who played Regan MacNeil in The Exorcist?
Reply: Linda Blair
100th question: Only three films in history have won the “Big Five” at the Oscars (Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress). Name it.
Reply: One night it happened, one flew over the cuckoo nest and the silence of the lambs.
Do you want more trivia? Try our Mr. Rogers and The Office Trivia.