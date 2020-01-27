10 things you need to know about Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are in Miami about a week before the NFL game at 6.30pm. on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Here is a list of the Super Bowl LIV facts:

1. Miami-Dade County set a National Football League record with the 11th Super Bowl. Five of these were located at Hard Rock Stadium in what was formerly known as Joe Robbie Stadium, Pro Player Stadium and Miami Dolphins Stadium. The other five were in the former Orange Bowl in Miami’s Little Havana.

Second If the San Francisco 49ers win on Sunday, it would be the team’s sixth Super Bowl win. The Kansas City Chiefs have not been in the Super Bowl since the Minnesota Vikings won on January 11, 1970 in the Super Bowl IV.

Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback of the 49ers in San Francisco, speaks during a press conference at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, California, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The 49ers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 54.

Third San Francisco 49ers was traded for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017. The 28-year-old quarterback has the highest percentage of profits ever in the NFL. The NFL reported that Kansas City chiefs Patrick Mahomes had missed two games this season and Garoppolo had the highest percentage of career wins against Super Bowl quarterbacks.

In this photo dated January 19, 2020, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chief, Patrick Mahomes, holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy while celebrating winning an NFL football game, the AFC Championship, against the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, MO, season on Field unfolded, not off him. And every thought that the league could lose its place as America's favorite sport has faded into the background.

4th Mahomes, 24, will be the fifth youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history and could be the second youngest starter to win the Super Bowl.

5th Mahomes is part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He will be the only player with Dan Marino and Kurt Warner to win the NFL Most Valuable Player Award and also reach the Super Bowl in the first three seasons.

Raheem Mostert (31) of the San Francisco 49ers meets the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of an NFL soccer game in Santa Clara, California on December 21, 2019

5th Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers, a Florida player and former Miami Dolphins player, is the only player in NFL history with over 200 rushes and over 4 rushes in a playoff game. The 27-year-old running back is also the only player in NFL history with more than 150 yards and more than 3 rush touchdowns in a single half of a playoff game.

Tevin Coleman (26) faces the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL soccer game in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 15, 2019

6th San Francisco 49ers’ Mostert, Matthew “Matt” Breida and Tevin Coleman hurried at least 500 meters in the regular season. Breida is a 24-year-old Floridian from Brandon, a community in Hillsborough County.

7th The oldest players participating in the Super Bowl LIV are 37 years old. They are Robbie Gould (San Francisco 49ers) and Dustin Colquitt (Kansas City Chiefs) and Terrell Suggs (T-Sizzle), a linebacker and a defensive end.

New England Patriots defender, Nate Ebner (left), blocks in the second half of an NFL soccer game on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. A Kansas City Chief's barge, Dustin Colquitt

8th. In addition to receiving Vince Lombardi’s 22-inch trophy, each player on the winning Super Bowl LIV team will receive $ 118,000.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will direct the Super Bowl LIV mid-term show at Hard Rock Stadium.

9th Pop icons Shakira, a Colombian of Lebanese descent, and J-Lo, a New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent, appear at halftime.

(Kobe Bryant's final press conference in San Antonio in February 2016.)

10th In solidarity with the NBA fans, the NFL will pay homage to Kobe Bryant on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers star died on January 26 after a helicopter crash in California.

