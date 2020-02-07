10 things to know for today

Your daily view of the latest news, upcoming events and the stories that will be discussed today:

1. DEMOCRATS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FEEL URGENCY Under pressure to perform now that voting has begun, the seven strongest candidates from the Democratic Party will hold a debate just four days before the primary elections.

2. DEMOCRATS FACE-LAST REALITY AFTER ACQUITTAL Now they must figure out how the accusation test will affect the legislative and political landscape for the remainder of this election year.

3. CRUISE SHIP IS DISMISSED IF VIRUS ALARM DOCTOR DIES IN CHINA Japan reports 41 new cases of a virus on a quarantined cruise ship and points out another luxury liner while the death toll in China rises to 636, including a whistleblower doctor.

4. “THEY WANT MORE COUNTRY AND LESS ARABUS” Israeli Arab citizens regard the Trump government’s plan for a future Palestinian state as a forced transfer, compared to the segregation of South Africa from the apartheid era.

5. SERBIA FIGHTS WITH POPULATION FALLS The Balkan nation and other countries in the region face a similar problem where shrinking villages undermine economic growth and development.

6. HIGH WATER LEVELS CLOSES HAVOC IN GREAT LAKES The five inland seas are bursting at the seams during the wettest period of the region in more than a century, which scientists say is probably related to the warming climate.

7. TRUMP: US-OPERATION KILLED AL-QAIDA LEADER IN YEMEN Qassim al-Rimi claimed responsibility for last year’s shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station, where a Saudi aviation intern killed three American sailors.

8. BAD WEATHER HEADS NORTH AFTER OUR SOUTHEAST The forecasters say that a storm system that killed four in the southeastern US is expected to strengthen in the Mid-Atlantic, bringing snow, ice and rain.

9. WHAT TO EXPECT FROM JOB REPORT With the viral outbreak of China disrupting trade and Boeing’s problems weighing on American factories, it can provide evidence of the continued health of the US economy.

10. WARRIORS, TIMBERWOLVES MAKE GREAT TRADE Andrew Wiggins goes from Minnesota to Golden State, allowing D’Angelo Russell to work with his close friend, Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

