Political junkies went to bed Monday night with reports of late results from the Iowa gatherings, expecting the mess to be cleared by morning.

Unfortunately, these expectations were wrong, and Tuesday morning came and went without an official delegate count. Most sources point to a buggy app developed by a shadowy organization called … Shadow Inc for the Iowa Democratic Party because in our reality, a writer strike has been going on since 2016. Shadow Inc. is being led by some members of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign – because we must never forget Hillary Clinton – and affiliated with the nonprofit organization ACRONYM, which stands for nothing (writers strike again), but for “building a technical infrastructure for the progressive movement “begins.

The app has been developed in recent months to enable quick and easy tabulation of results and to replace the conventional dial-in system. The fast development time was apparently shortened by simply skipping the debugging step to get it ready in time for its dramatic premiere. As a result, the caucus process soon became overwhelmed with technical problems as party officials faced crashes and inconsistencies that left them with no choice but to rely on the old-fashioned count and keep the paper trail as a reserve.

Several campaigns are now reporting on their internal results – with Sanders at the top and Buttigieg not far behind – and the world is largely moving away from chaos, with little real impact beyond the renewed and unified awareness of incompetent management within the Democratic Party – Even President Trump got away with one of his rare correct attitudes.

However, it should be borne in mind that the Democrats are not alone in this. The history of catastrophic false starts is long and glorious, and these are just a few highlights.

Healthcare.gov

Okay, the Democrats are not alone, but this is not their first attempt to prevent the start from failing. When the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, contractors were instructed to develop the website according to outdated criteria and with little control. The result was a code full of placeholder texts and a system that crashed almost immediately. Only six people were able to use the system to select an insurance plan from Healthcare.gov on the first day. After two months of cleanup, the website was largely usable, but the launch’s trash fire still led to HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius’s resignation and a congressional investigation into the whole mess.

Trump steaks

Just to be fair, it’s worth taking a look across the aisle, probably the only time in Donald Trump’s life when he made a bad business decision. Trump steaks was a brand effort to sell mediocre quality steaks at a high price, using the image of a man who likes to serve his meat well with a high dose of ketchup. Trump steaks, referred to as “the largest steaks in the world”, were sold in 2007 at QVC and through the Sharper Image Catalog. Oddly enough, consumers didn’t seem to be thrilled to buy overpriced beef from the same services that sell commemorative coins and dog waste vacuum cleaners. Both companies stopped offering the steaks within a few months, and the brand expired in 2014. Of course this is just a failure. Probably a coincidence.

Windows Vista

After five years of Windows XP, the numerous vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s operating system caused common virus and malware problems, and people were happy to upgrade. Windows Vista was not. The cumbersome user interface, compatibility problems and frustrating security measures published in 2006 caused hardware companies to go back to XP. However, hundreds of millions of Windows users stuck with Vista until Microsoft released Windows 7 three years later.

GoTrump.com

Oh, hey, it looks like Trump has miscalculated here again and tried to set up his own website for travel bookings. The website was launched in 2006 and promises to enhance Donald Trump’s famous business skills with the slogan “The art of the travel deal” for your travel booking. Trump predicted that the website would be an “enormous success”. It was discontinued in 2007. Oops. Even so, two mistakes are not bad. No pattern at all.

laserdisc

LaserDiscs were basically huge CDs with films on them. Introduced in 1978, they produced higher quality images than VHS before the invention of DVDs, but were also the size of a record, but were much more sensitive and weighed about half a pound. The discs could only record about an hour of video on each side, so they had to be turned over in the middle of a movie and the huge, expensive players also made a lot of noise to get the discs going. Needless to say, the promise of high quality video at home wasn’t really worth the numerous drawbacks, and laser discs have never really caught on.