Matthew McConaughey plays a marijuana kingpin and an American ex-pat in the London crime comedy The Gentlemen (January 24). The latest from Guy Ritchie has a stacked cast (Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell. Henry Golding. Michelle Dockery and Charlie Hunnam), whose tartan and wool-clad whiskey-drinking style inspired us to summarize some British fashion look-a-likes influenced by life on the big screen across the pond.

10 products inspired by classic British fashion

1. Newbrough tartan gloves

From the 125 year old British luxury brand Barbour’s Newbrough tartan gloves Give your digits a cozy refuge. $ 90, backcountry.com

2. Overview of Scotch Print

Experience the UK whiskey world with Pop Chart’s Overview of Scotch Print, a cartographic survey of the nation’s favorite drink. $ 30, popchart.co

3. Blackwatch dog collar

Do you know a preppy puppy who needs hardware? Try the rich plaid in green and navy Blackwatch dog collar, $ 32, thefoggydog.com

4. RT7 quilted vest

An all-rounder RT7 quilted vest can be your wardrobe companion, who navigates through English terrain in cold or warm temperatures. $ 129, orvis.com

5. Walnut valet tray

Would you like a nice addition to your home office? Throw your keys, mail, or jewelry on it Walnut valet tray, $ 49, markandgraham.com

6. Prince of Scots scarves

Milled and woven in the British Isles, Prince of Scotland Antique Buchanan) consist of 100 percent pure merino lamb wool and are available in the most famous tartan designs in the region. $ 88, princeofscots.com

7. Blackwatch Plaid Funnel Neck Coat

Boys shouldn’t have all the fun. This Ann Taylor Blackwatch Plaid Funnel Neck Coat features a tartan pattern that has long been associated with the highlands. $ 269, anntaylor.com

8. Goodfellow & Co. Large Zipper Dopp Kit

Spacious enough for every traveler, the Goodfellow & Co. Large zipper double kit is made from sturdy woven fabric and trimmed from vegan leather. $ 15, target.com

9. Hartmann Herringbone DLX Weekender travel bag

Tailor-made perfection, this Hartmann Herringbone DLX Weekender duffel bag is one of the most practical and versatile pieces of luggage you can buy. $ 320, macys.com

10. London Map Rocks Glass

Etched in 22 carat gold London map rocks glass houses your whiskey and highlights the famous streets and neighborhoods of London, $ 24, welltodddesign.com

Below is a recipe for a hot whiskey and honey toddy to warm up on cold winter days

