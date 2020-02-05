10 MLAs are being introduced in Karnataka cabinet, says CM BS Yediyurappa

Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli will be the only person left out of the 11 who had passed over from the Congress JDS, the prime minister said.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B Yediyurappa said Wednesday that ten MLAs, which had won bypolls on BJP tickets after changing Congress loyalty and JDS, will take the oath as minister in the cabinet extension scheduled for Thursday.

After my discussion with the party president (BJP) and other leaders in Delhi, it was decided to hire only 10 ministers on Thursday, he told reporters here. Those who will take an oath on Thursday are the ones who joined BJP after leaving Congress and the JD (S) and coming out as victors in the December election elections, he said.

Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli will be the only person left out of the 11 who had passed over from the Congress JDS, the prime minister said.

Yediyurappa said on Sunday that ’10 plus three ‘will take the oath on 6 February. Asked about others, he said on Wednesday that the party’s central leadership has asked him to discuss the issue with them in Delhi.

