10 hidden references to the expanded Star Wars universe

The Expanded Universe, labeled EU, refers to the Star Wars play books and films that were produced until 2014. In April 2014, the series was renamed Star Wars Legends. This transition occurred with the introduction of new characters, locations, and storylines. It also brought a change in topics and in the galactic battlefields.

It is quite difficult to find out the references across the expanded universe as it has different characters with different but complicated skills. You need the help of the script to precisely identify the references. However, a fanatic will make it easily and without outside help.

The Disney Plus streaming show “The Mandalorian” contained numerous references to the expanded universe. Here are a few examples:

The Star Wars references explained

1. Bounty Hunter Gull

The bounty hunter was first introduced to Star Wars fans in the first season of “The Mandalorian” when he was first mentioned. However, it was mentioned in the new canon in the 2014 Star Wars Rebels cartoon when it received its current name.

2. Vibroblades

These deadly massive sharp blades were the ultimate weapons in the EU before they were passed on to the next generation. It was of great importance when Din engaged the beast in battle to get the egg out of mudhorn. The egg was to be exchanged for the stolen arts of his spaceship by the Jawas.

These massive weapons made their Star Wars debut in Han Solo Adventures in 1979. Although they were not used very often, they balanced their calm the moment they were used.

3rd day of life

This is a holiday featured in the Star Wars holiday special when Han Solo and Chewbacca visited Kashyyk to celebrate cheerfully with Chewie’s family. That day, too, the Mythrol was captured by Dins while looking around. He was held captive and held in carbonite.

4. Amban phase pulse blaster

Star Wars essay papers describe it as a weapon in close proximity to a two-pronged sniper weapon. It was invented by Din in the history of loyal wookies in the vacation special. This weapon was instrumental in Luke Skywalker’s rescue. Its design mimics the Amban phase pulse blaster.

5. Blurring

Someone on the series’ comment page described this animal as the ugliest and deadliest living thing. When he tried to write an essay to describe it, he lacked the word that matched his appearance. Consulting experts who write my essay papers would be a good idea here. Nevertheless, these creatures were included in this series in 1985. They also appear in Star Wars Rebels.

6. Mythosaurs

Similar to the Blurrgs, there were other creatures that were used in the early 1980s. They were represented by a skull symbol. They’re considered more scary than the Blurrgs, and yet someone has mastered the art of riding them while Ku’ill Din tells the story. Her main presence was in the 1982 comic Death in the City of Bone.

The image of the skull of the mythosaur has been associated with the Mandalorian to enable the latest release of this interesting comic. The funny thing is that they were big enough to be converted into logistics equipment.

7. Beskar

This was the material used to build Mandalorian war equipment. It was necessary to develop strong, impenetrable armor manufacturing material.

Beskar proved to be the right thing for the job due to its exemplary characteristics and adaptability to the environment of the battlefield. It was first discovered in 1994 in the publication “Tales of Jedi 5”.

8. Infrared motion sensors

Infrared technology has been applied to soldiers’ helmets. Din used it, for example, to track down people who had left no physical traces. It recognizes the heat generated by the creatures. It was the key in the expanded universe of bounty hunters. This technology was also used to uncover hidden appearances from hunters.

9. Krill

Most typists who deal with the history of Star Wars can always overlook these freshwater zooplanktons. These crustaceans were bred by local residents on the arid land on the planet Sorgan, which is full of trees. They appeared on the scene back in 2001 with the computer game Galactic Background.

10. Stormtrooper incinerator

Stormtrooper was an inferno flamethrower used in combat. It was first shown in the expanded universe in 2008 in Star Wars video games called The Force Unleashed. The main force lay in the technologically advanced helmets and the fuel-filled backpacks.



parting shot

Star Wars has evolved over time since its introduction to the entertainment scene. Various characters have been introduced and developed, some of which have stood the test of time while others have been demolished.

Referencing scenes from this entertainment comic and film series is interesting, but needs a keen pair of eyes. So watch or read carefully for accurate references of these timeless and extremely entertaining comic and adventure books, films and games.