10 healthy food restaurants in Dubai

The month of February has begun and if you are interested in reaching your health and fitness resolutions for the year, there is still time. For those who socialize and eat regularly with friends, it can be difficult to follow a healthy plan or diet. But if you are in Dubai, fortunately there are now many healthy food restaurants from which you can choose to dine or receive food at your doorstep. Check out this list of some of the best healthy food restaurants in Dubai:

1) heat

What: Heat Coffee (Healthy Eats and Treats) offers a variety of healthy food options low in carbohydrates, fats and proteins.

Where: Jumeirah, Al Barsha

Time: 7 am to midnight

Price range: AED 30 and higher

2) beets

What: This restaurant has a farm-to-table concept, using fresh ingredients to cook organic, gluten-free and vegan foods.

Where: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina

Time: 8 a.m. at 10 p.m.

Price range: AED 40 and higher

3) Comptoir 102

What: This is a cafeteria awarded with a garden, which obtains ingredients from local organic farms and serves sugar-free, dairy-free, raw, vegan and gluten-free options.

Where: Jumeirah

Time: 8 a.m. at 10 p.m.

Price range: AED 42 and higher

4) Baker & Spice

What: Another award-winning restaurant and food store with local, organic, fresh and homemade products.

Where: Souk al Bahar, Dubai Marina, Gold & Diamond Park, Souk Al Manzil, Jumeirah

Time: from 7 a.m. at 11:30 p.m.

Price range: AED 25 and higher

5) Wild and the moon

What: This restaurant offers fresh juices and foods that are made from wild, organic, gluten-free, organic, seasonal, and plant-based ingredients.

Where: Alserkal Avenue, Downtown Dubai

Time: 8 a.m. at 10 p.m.

Price range: 50 AED and above

6) Tashas

What: This South African restaurant, which has two branches in Dubai, offers salads and continental options for a healthy indulgence.

Where: Jumeirah, Marina Mall

Time: 10 am – 11 pm

Price range: 50 AED and above

7) Bareburger

What: Those who love hamburgers can buy organic products here, grass-fed and without guilt.

Where: Festival City Mall, City Walk, Marina Mall, La Mer

Time: 10 a.m. at midnight

Price range: AED 32 and higher

8) Nathalie

What: A healthy food café that serves a variety of freshly prepared meals for breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner, such as salads, sandwiches, pizzettes, etc.

Where: Fit Republik, Sports City

Time: from 7 a.m. at 10 p.m.

Price range: AED 30 and higher

9) Skye and Walker

What: This health-conscious coffee is a popular place, especially for breakfast, in old Dubai.

Where: Marriott Executive Apartments Dubai Creek

Time: 6:30 a.m. at 11 p.m.

Price range: AED 40 and higher

10) Environment – The Retreat

What: This restaurant offers healthy à la carte options and buffet and evening cooking classes.

Where: Palm Jumeirah

Time: 6:30 am – 11:30 pm

Price range: AED 60 and higher

These and many other restaurants in Dubai now offer a wide range of options for people to enjoy without feeling guilty or worrying about the adverse impact of food on their health. There are many benefits of opting for healthy foods when eating out or ordering takeout. Avoiding foods with high amounts of added sugar and salt not only promotes weight loss, but eating well can also reduce the risk of heart disease, some types of cancer, etc. It can promote bone health and help control diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It can improve memory and intestinal health. It can also affect mental health, since a diet with a high glycemic load (including many refined carbohydrates) can lead to increased depression and fatigue.