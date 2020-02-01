10 healthy food restaurants in Dubai

The month of February has begun and if you are interested in reaching your health and fitness resolutions for the year, there is still time. For those who socialize and eat regularly with friends, it can be difficult to follow a healthy plan or diet. But if you are in Dubai, fortunately there are now many healthy food restaurants from which you can choose to dine or receive food at your doorstep. Check out this list of some of the best healthy food restaurants in Dubai:
1) heat
What: Heat Coffee (Healthy Eats and Treats) offers a variety of healthy food options low in carbohydrates, fats and proteins.
Where: Jumeirah, Al Barsha
Time: 7 am to midnight
Price range: AED 30 and higher
2) beets
What: This restaurant has a farm-to-table concept, using fresh ingredients to cook organic, gluten-free and vegan foods.
Where: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina
Time: 8 a.m. at 10 p.m.
Price range: AED 40 and higher
3) Comptoir 102
What: This is a cafeteria awarded with a garden, which obtains ingredients from local organic farms and serves sugar-free, dairy-free, raw, vegan and gluten-free options.
Where: Jumeirah
Time: 8 a.m. at 10 p.m.
Price range: AED 42 and higher
4) Baker & Spice
What: Another award-winning restaurant and food store with local, organic, fresh and homemade products.
Where: Souk al Bahar, Dubai Marina, Gold & Diamond Park, Souk Al Manzil, Jumeirah
Time: from 7 a.m. at 11:30 p.m.
Price range: AED 25 and higher
5) Wild and the moon
What: This restaurant offers fresh juices and foods that are made from wild, organic, gluten-free, organic, seasonal, and plant-based ingredients.
Where: Alserkal Avenue, Downtown Dubai
Time: 8 a.m. at 10 p.m.
Price range: 50 AED and above
6) Tashas
What: This South African restaurant, which has two branches in Dubai, offers salads and continental options for a healthy indulgence.
Where: Jumeirah, Marina Mall
Time: 10 am – 11 pm
Price range: 50 AED and above
7) Bareburger
What: Those who love hamburgers can buy organic products here, grass-fed and without guilt.
Where: Festival City Mall, City Walk, Marina Mall, La Mer
Time: 10 a.m. at midnight
Price range: AED 32 and higher
8) Nathalie
What: A healthy food café that serves a variety of freshly prepared meals for breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner, such as salads, sandwiches, pizzettes, etc.
Where: Fit Republik, Sports City
Time: from 7 a.m. at 10 p.m.
Price range: AED 30 and higher
9) Skye and Walker
What: This health-conscious coffee is a popular place, especially for breakfast, in old Dubai.
Where: Marriott Executive Apartments Dubai Creek
Time: 6:30 a.m. at 11 p.m.
Price range: AED 40 and higher
10) Environment – The Retreat
What: This restaurant offers healthy à la carte options and buffet and evening cooking classes.
Where: Palm Jumeirah
Time: 6:30 am – 11:30 pm
Price range: AED 60 and higher
These and many other restaurants in Dubai now offer a wide range of options for people to enjoy without feeling guilty or worrying about the adverse impact of food on their health. There are many benefits of opting for healthy foods when eating out or ordering takeout. Avoiding foods with high amounts of added sugar and salt not only promotes weight loss, but eating well can also reduce the risk of heart disease, some types of cancer, etc. It can promote bone health and help control diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It can improve memory and intestinal health. It can also affect mental health, since a diet with a high glycemic load (including many refined carbohydrates) can lead to increased depression and fatigue.