When I was in high school, I never dreamed of getting a tattoo. Now I have 11 – 7 which I got last year. Part of that probably has to do with growing up, maybe it has something to do with being a millennium, but there is certainly a part that has to do with being surrounded by people who also have it.

Tattoos are not new to musicians – hip hop, metal, and rock musicians have been wearing famous tattoos for decades. Electronic musicians are also known to display ink in varying degrees and qualities. Some may get a couple to signify special events or people in their lives, others may become addicted and end up doing full sleeves on one or both arms, perhaps tattoos on the neck or face, often hand tattoos too if it goes that far.

Below, 10 DJs who have used their bodies as a canvas, displaying interests close to their hearts (Varien, Figure), obtaining everything that comes to them at random one day (Cray), or even as a punchline (Ghastly) .

Take a look and see if there is anything that inspires you to buy one!

Kayzo

Varien

getter

Rezz

New tattoo for Halloween. JIGSAW 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/f2nqW9hzgx

– RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) October 30, 2019

I just got a trippy thigh tattoo by @ zeke.tattoo on insta pic.twitter.com/wjNzlLzi4K

– RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) August 6, 2019

Let me know if my new condition has just hypnotized u.

Tat by https://t.co/5wCNoC2wTz pic.twitter.com/hyHIo77zVI

– RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) July 17, 2018

Cray

Ekali

Grabbitz

figure

Lil texas

Horrible

I have a new tattoo mwahahaha pic.twitter.com/RJNi0N7Xm4

– 𝔊𝔥𝔞𝔰𝔱𝔩𝔜 (◕ ,,, ◕) (@Ghastly) October 15, 2016

Photo via Rukes.com