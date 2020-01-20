We just got through the middle of the 2019-20 season and the Vancouver Canucks’ top prospects have certainly turned their heads. Some had very impressive beginnings in their respective seasons, while others appear to have regressed somewhat from their position before the start of the campaign. So I thought it would be a good time to review my list of the 10 best prospects for August and take a closer look at where everyone is.

The list will look very different as Quinn Hughes and Thatcher Demko graduated from full-time NHL players. It means there is a new big man on campus. Who is now sitting at the top of the mountain which is the prospect class of the Canucks? Keep reading to find out!

10. Aidan McDonough (LW)

Acquired: Seventh round (195th overall), 2019 NHL Entry Draft

2019-2020 team: Northeast University Huskies (H-East)

Statistics 2019-2020: 19 GP – 8 G – 11 A – 19 PTS

After being drafted in the seventh round by the Canucks in 2019, Aidan McDonough turned a lot of heads playing in the NCAA for North Eastern University. He developed impressive chemistry with Tyler Madden, another Canucks prospect, and also became a leading player for the team. He currently leads the team and all first year players in power play goals with eight and power play points with 13.

Huskies head coach Jim Madigan expected him to come and contribute immediately, but I don’t think he has envisioned the season he has right now.

We expect Aidan to step in and challenge a leading role in our club and immediately contribute in an offensive manner. He is someone who has a very good stick, pulls the puck very well, quickly removes the puck from his stick in the area of ​​the split, and can score from 25 feet as well as score around the net.

Huskies head coach Jim Madigan

McDonough’s eight power play goals also rank second overall in the NCAA, ahead of notable first-round picks, Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte. They only have five and four respectively. It’s an elite company for a seventh round pick, isn’t it?

9. Michael DiPietro (L)

Acquired: Third round (64th overall), 2017 NHL Entry Draft

Team 2019-2020: Utica Comets (AHL)

Statistics 2019-2020: 21 GP – 13 W – 2.70 GAA – .908 SV%

As the comet training camp approached, Mike DiPietro was to compete for the support position behind Zane McIntyre. Fast forward to now, and he practically took away the starting post. He showed that his bad beginnings in the professional leagues were not a sign of things to come.

DiPietro is currently third among goalies recruited in the average against goals (GAA) and fifth in the percentage of saves (SV%). Since the start of the season, he has stolen regular matches for the team. Although he was called up several times in the NHL, he did not see another start. The only time he got was eight minutes of trash time when Canucks starter Jacob Markstrom allowed the Vegas Golden Knights five goals on December 15.

Vancouver Canucks goalkeeper Michael DiPietro (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck)

I’m sure DiPietro would like another crack, as his career statistics read a very poor 7.02 GAA to go along with an equally unpleasant 0.742 SV%. The only way he can improve these stats is to make a fresh start in the NHL. He has the tools to become a goalkeeper from this league. By just looking at his demeanor and his personality, I wouldn’t bet against him. He’s definitely shown he’s capable, he just has to keep working hard until his next curtain call.

8. Brogan Rafferty (D)

Acquired: Signature of the free agent not drafted

2019-2020 team: Utica Comets (AHL)

Statistics 2019-2020: 40 GP – 6 G – 31 A – 37 PTS

Brogan Rafferty had a season that opened his eyes, moving him from unrated status to the prospect of number nine on the Canucks. Since the start of the 2019-2020 season, it has been an eye-opener for the American Hockey League Utica Comets. Currently leading all defensemen on points and tied for eighth overall, he shows everyone that it was wrong to neglect him in the NHL Entry Draft.

The Canucks have had tremendous success in removing defenders from the free agent college pool, and this is testament to Stan Smyl and his staff. Rafferty will likely join defenders Chris Tanev and Troy Stecher as some of the biggest hits from the college songbook.

Throughout the season, he demonstrated his skills in the NHL, thanks to his fluid skating, his soft hands and his incredible shot in numerical advantage. Look no further than his recent shorthanded goal against the Hartford Wolf Pack for an overview of what he can do for training. I’ll give you some time to remove your jaw from the ground before I continue.

The 24-year-old Naperville, Illinois athlete is on the verge of becoming a full-time defenseman of the NHL. With everyone in good health in Vancouver, there really is no place for him on the blue line unless general manager Jim Benning makes an exchange.

Until then, Rafferty will continue to dominate the AHL and could win the Dudley “Red” Garrett Memorial Prize awarded to the best rookie in the league at the end of the season. Imagine if Hughes also won the Calder Trophy in the NHL? It would be quite the hit for the Canucks.

7. Kole Lind (RW)

Acquired: Second round (33rd overall), 2017 NHL Entry Draft

2019-2020 team: Utica Comets (AHL)

Statistics 2019-2020: 42 GP – 12 G – 25 A – 37 PTS

Joining Rafferty on the revelation list is Kole Lind. After having a lot of trouble during his first go-around, it seems that he has now understood the professional game. He currently has 37 points in 42 games, which is already 22 points more than last season.

I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised because he just follows the same story from his Western Hockey League debut when he went from 41 points in his rookie season to 87 points in his second season. Someone must not have told him about the second-year recession, because he had a second-year resurgence instead.

(Marissa Baecker / Shootthebreeze.ca)

Kole Lind, right, made his debut with the Young Stars last year, as seen here against Evan Polei and the Edmonton Oilers.

The things Lind did well in the Western League with the Kelowna Rockets came to life this season. His speed, tenacity and willingness to go online have been highlighted throughout the season. He became a key member of the Comets while playing with white driver Justin Bailey, scoring 11 points in his last 10 games. It is safe to say that he has arrived and is playing until his high second round pick status.

Some may have written off Lind after last season, but he shows that he could one day become a solid NHL. If and when the Canucks have injuries in their top six, he should be one of the first callers.

6. Jett Woo (R)

Acquired: Second round (37th overall), 2018 NHL Entry Draft

Team 2019-2020: Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Statistics 2019-2020: 42 GP – 6 G – 21 A – 27 PTS

Jett Woo’s first season with the Calgary Hitmen was not as successful as his days with the Moose Jaw Warriors. After having accumulated 66 points (12 goals, 54 assists) in 62 games in 2018-2019, it is far from matching that of its last junior eligibility season. Although the numbers don’t always tell the whole story.

Joining a new team with a new coach is always accompanied by a period of adaptation. Woo isn’t in the same role in Calgary as he was in Moose Jaw either. He is used more in a defensive role this season with the Hitmen and is not free to join the offensive as much.

His physical presence has not been as widespread, which is generally the hallmark of his game. However, being left by Team Canada for the second World Junior Championship for the second consecutive year seems to have ignited his game, as he recently had a seven-game hitting streak and has eight points in his last ten games.

Hopefully Woo will finish his junior career with strength and bring his toolbox to the AHL where he will seek to start his professional career on the right foot. His face and mobility should fit perfectly with what the Canucks are building at the moment. If all goes well, it could form a very effective pairing with the dynamic and exciting Quinn Hughes. If this happens, we should expect several seasons of singing “Woooo!” At the Rogers Arena.

5. Olli Juolevi (D)

Acquired: First round (fifth overall), 2016 NHL Entry Draft

Team 2019-2020: Utica Comets (AHL)

Statistics 2019-2020: 33 GP – 2 G – 17 A – 19 PTS

Olli Juolevi’s career has had its fair share of ups and downs. Stockings generally due to injuries and rehabilitation. This season has been no different as he has already missed games due to an injury. But since returning to Comet formation, he has hit the ground running with 11 points in his last 11 games. Another key thing to note is that it is also a plus-11 over this same length of time, so it does this at both ends of the ice.

Vancouver Canucks defender Olli Juolevi (Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Juolevi was not called to the NHL, although the Canucks have suffered some back injuries this season. Ashton Sautner, Guillaume Brisebois and Jalen Chatfield were all called instead. It probably has nothing to do with performance, as they didn’t get significant programming time. It is probably better for Juolevi’s development to play a lot of minutes in the AHL rather than sit in the press room or get limited ice time in the NHL.

If Juolevi can stay out of the hospital wing and continue his current upward trajectory, he could end up being a recall option for the Canucks this season. But again, as with Rafferty, compositional changes will have to be made for this to happen. He is still a legitimate prospect for the team to move forward, and I still believe he can become a solid defender in the NHL. We just need to be patient a little longer.

4. Jack Rathbone (R)

Acquired: Fourth round (95th overall), 2017 NHL Entry Draft

2019-2020 team: Harvard University (ECAC)

Statistics 2019-2020: 16 GP – 4 G – 12 A – 16 PTS

Another riser on this list is Harvard University second-year defender Jack Rathbone. Despite the loss of his elite defense partner, Adam Fox, to the New York Rangers, he has thrived. By assuming a leadership role and more responsibilities, you would be right to expect a little dropout. Although instead of collapsing, he became a point-by-game defender in the college ranks.

Jack Rathbone (THW Archive)

Throughout the season, he showcased his precise wrist shot, skillful passes and powerful skating. The choice of fourth round of 2017 shows us once again that it does not matter when you are drafted, it only depends on your performance thereafter. On the whole, he has become one of the Canucks’ most underrated candidates in their system. Chris Higgins, deputy director of player development, even thinks he could run the Comets power game now!

His performance so far this season has elevated him to the top 10 and poses a legitimate threat to becoming an NHL defender. Unfortunately, he was able to play his entire four years at Harvard and not wear the colors of the Canucks until the 2022-2023 season. On the other hand, he could also be here as early as April, which would present a problem with all of the defenders currently signed and the space available at the moment. However, when he finally arrives in Vancouver, it will be worth the wait.

3. Tyler Madden (C)

Acquired: Third round (68th overall), 2018 NHL Entry Draft

2019-2020 team: Northeast University Huskies (H-East)

Statistics 2019-2020: 22 GP – 16 G – 15 A – 31 PTS

To say that Tyler Madden’s season has been solid so far would be an understatement. All he did was lead his team in scoring, set a new career point record with 31 points and be a candidate for the Hobey Baker Award. Like many of the prospects on this list, it exceeds expectations and shows us why the selection position rarely matters in this sport.

Tyler Madden of Illinois Central Flying Aces (Hickling Images)

Madden has replaced Adam Gaudette in the lead role for the Huskies. In the past he was best known for his playmaker skills, this season he became more of a well-rounded centenary by adding goals to his resume. His 16 goals are already four more than his first year and the season is not yet over. This total also places him tied for second in all of the NCAA compared to many other first-round picks.

In a few months, the Canucks should have another college star knocking on the door of the NHL. He will join Josh Teves, Rafferty, Hughes and Gaudette as recent NCAA graduates in the professional ranks. If all goes well, we could see it in blue and green as early as next season.

2. Nils Hoglander (LW)

Acquired: Second round (40th overall), 2019 NHL Entry Draft

2019-2020 team: Rogle BK Angelholm (SweHL)

Statistics 2019-2020: 23 GP – 6 G – 5 A – 11 PTS

Nils Hoglander has been in the limelight lately with his two lacrosse style goals and his dominant performance at the 2020 World Junior Championship. As we all know, the success of this tournament does not always translate into the NHL; to look for example at the Canucks’ former hope, Jordan Schroeder. However, that shouldn’t overshadow what Hoglander was able to do for the Swedish team at this year’s WJC.

Related: Hoglander Stands Out For Sweden At WJC

Nils Hoglander, Vancouver Canucks, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hoglander was a force from the first shot of the puck and continued until the final match where Sweden won a bronze medal over its Finnish rivals. The only fault he had was an expulsion early in the semi-final, which his team eventually lost in overtime to the Russians. Who knows what could have been if he had been available to play this whole contest.

Despite this, he still finished the tournament with 11 points (five goals, six assists) and consolidated his status as one of the Canucks’ top prospects at the moment.

Hoglander’s skills in the Swedish Hockey League and World Junior Championship should make Canucks fans drool over the prospect of his NHL debut. Her size could still be a problem, but as we saw with another Swedish star employed on the west coast, that shouldn’t matter too much.

We will watch him carefully as he continues to dazzle overseas and gets closer and closer to bring his talents to Rogers Arena and the waiting arms of the Canucks Nation.

1. Vasili Podkolzin (RW)

Acquired: First round (10th overall), 2019 NHL Entry Draft

2019-2020 team: Saint Petersburg SKA (KHL) / SKA Neva Saint Petersburg (VHL)

Statistics 2019-2020: 17 GP – 0 G – 0 A – 0 PTS / 16 GP – 3 G – 5 A – 8 PTS

Vasili Podkolzin’s season has not been ideal for the Canucks. He was not part of his Kontinental Hockey League permanent team and when he was there he never played. Despite this, he should still be considered the team’s best hope right now. I had Hoglander on top of him in my standings this summer, but watching him in WJC this year changed my mind. His strength, his hockey sense and his preparation for the NHL tipped the scales for me.

Podkolzin looked like a man among the boys displaying his speed and physique throughout the tournament. He didn’t score the same amount as Hoglander, but it had more to do with his comrades’ lack of execution than with his skills as an elite playmaker.

It is unfortunate that he still has one year in the KHL before he can work with the Canucks. I think he might be one of the top six strikers right now, but I guess we will have to be patient and wait until we open the gift of Podkolzine. When that day finally arrives, I am sure we will see that the saying is true, all good things come to those who wait.

So there you have it, the updated ranking of the Canucks’ top ten prospects. The 2019-2020 season is now half finished and the race is on for the playoffs. Let’s take this opportunity and hope that we can finally see hockey at the Rogers Arena in late April!

** All statistics are up to date as of January 19 **