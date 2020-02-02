10 best meat restaurants in Dubai

Steaks are a main course especially for celebrations and special nights. There are often many varieties of smoked and juicy steaks available in meat restaurants and other restaurants, such as rib steaks, tenderloin steaks, tenderloin steaks, porterhouse steaks, t-bone steaks, skirt steaks, top sirloin steaks , flank steaks, etc. in. Dubai has a large number of restaurants that offer grilled fillets worthy of drool. Check out this list of the best emirate steakhouses:

1. Freestyle Grill doors

What: With the backdrop of Dubai Creek, this elegant restaurant serves a variety of lambs, beef, seafood and other steaks and hamburgers as main courses.

Where: Al Seef

Opening hours: 1 pm to 1 am

Price: AED 220 and higher

2. Prime 68 Steakhouse

What: This is an award-winning haute cuisine restaurant located on the 68th floor with stunning views of the Dubai skyline and some of the best steaks in the city.

Where: JW Marriott Marquis

Price: 200 AED and more

Opening hours: 6 p.m. at midnight

3. Texas Roadhouse

What: This is an American chain that serves juicy and delicious steaks, with your choice of cuisine.

Where: The Dubai Mall, Mirdif City Center, City Center Deira

Price: AED 100 and higher

Opening hours: 10 a.m. at midnight

4. The butcher shop and grill

What: This is an informal restaurant where meat is prepared in the butcher shop to serve different cuts complemented with different sauces and accompaniments.

Where: Mall of the Emirates, JBR

Price: 200 AED and more

Opening hours: 12 noon to 11:30 p.m.

5. Scots American Grill

What: This elegant restaurant serves steaks, seafood and delicious Scottish food with traditional American flavors.

Where: Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf

Price: AED 250 and higher

Opening hours: 6 p.m. at 11:30 p.m.

6. Meat Bistro

What: This is a real French steakhouse known for its selection of grilled meats and seafood.

Where: Le Meridien Dubai

Price: AED 230 and higher

Opening hours: 12 noon to 11 pm

7. The Grill Shack

What: This is an informal restaurant known for steaks, hamburgers, grilled chicken, etc.

Where: Dubai Mall

Price: AED 150 and higher

Opening hours: 11 a.m. at midnight

8. The Meat Co

What: This is an elegant beachfront steakhouse with an African heritage.

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Price: AED 250 and higher

Opening hours: noon to midnight

9. Entrecote Cafe de Paris

What: This is a coffee franchise in Geneva that serves a complex butter-based sauce with grilled meat.

Where: Dubai Mall

Price: 350 AED before

Opening hours: 11 a.m. at 1 a.m.

10. tribes

What: This is an African restaurant with spicy barbecue, steaks, etc.

Where: Dubai Mall

Price: AED 80 and higher

Opening hours: 11:30 a.m. at midnight

Many other restaurants in Dubai also serve good quality steaks. Although the steak is not considered healthy, cheap or even exotic, many people who love meat love the steak for its flavor, tenderness and juiciness. The way he feels in his mouth. People have different preferences for cutting the steak and the degree of cooking; if it is rare, medium rare, medium or well done steak. The rare steak is almost raw, the rare medium is a little more cooked, the medium is cooked for some time while the well cooked steak is well cooked. There is no difference between these in terms of nutrients. Those who are health conscious can eat steak in smaller portions. Some restaurants also offer a selection of beef steaks fed with grass and grains.

