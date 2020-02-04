10 actors who died the most in films, from John Hurt to Christopher Lee

The actors who died in the largest number of films have been revealed in a new study.

A project counted the deaths of characters played by 1500 famous actors using IMDb and Cinemorgue, and the findings saw the former number one – Christopher Lee – fall in second place.

Lee was originally at the top of the list of 60 fatalities on the screen. The new champion, which you can discover in the gallery below, beats him with five extra character deaths and counts.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Those who expect to see Sean Bean on the list will be disappointed. Despite a track record for playing characters that are constantly being killed, Bean failed to reach the top 10; He died 23 times on the screen.

view more

Eric Roberts, who is number 10, has had 35 film deaths.

Bean did not even make it to the top five on the list with the name of the most likely person to die in their next film. After all the living actors’ deaths were compared with their complete filmography so far, the actor who ended up was Kit Harington.

Click through the gallery below to see who made the list, which has been compiled by Buzzbingo.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/10 10. Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts, brother of actor Julia, has had 35 deaths on the screen.

AFP via Getty Images

2/10 9. Tom Sizemore

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore has 36 dead on the screen.

Getty Images

3/10 8. Bela Lugosi

Hungarian America Dracula actor Bela Lugosi had 36 deaths on the screen.

Getty Images

4/10 7. John Hurt

John Hurt, who died in 2017, had 39 deaths on the screen during his career.

Getty Images

5/10 6. Boris Karloff

Horror legend Boris Karloff had 41 dead on the screen.

Getty Images

6/10 5. Dennis Hopper

Dennis Hopper died 41 times on the screen during his career.

Getty Images for CineVegas

7/10 4. Vincent Price

Hollywood legend Vincent Price had 41 deaths on the screen in his career.

Getty Images

8/10 3. Lance Henriksen

Aliens and Terminator actor Lance Henriksen died 51 times on the screen.

Getty Images for New York Magazi

9/10 2. Christopher Lee

Christopher Lee was at the top of this list with a total of 60 deaths on the screen.

Getty Images

10/10 1. Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo is officially the actor with the most deaths on screen, with no fewer than 65.

Getty Images for Disney

1/10 10. Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts, brother of actor Julia, has had 35 deaths on the screen.

AFP via Getty Images

2/10 9. Tom Sizemore

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore has 36 dead on the screen.

Getty Images

3/10 8. Bela Lugosi

Hungarian America Dracula actor Bela Lugosi had 36 deaths on the screen.

Getty Images

4/10 7. John Hurt

John Hurt, who died in 2017, had 39 deaths on the screen during his career.

Getty Images

5/10 6. Boris Karloff

Horror legend Boris Karloff had 41 dead on the screen.

Getty Images

6/10 5. Dennis Hopper

Dennis Hopper died 41 times on the screen during his career.

Getty Images for CineVegas

7/10 4. Vincent Price

Hollywood legend Vincent Price had 41 deaths on the screen in his career.

Getty Images

8/10 3. Lance Henriksen

Aliens and Terminator actor Lance Henriksen died 51 times on the screen.

Getty Images for New York Magazi

9/10 2. Christopher Lee

Christopher Lee was at the top of this list with a total of 60 deaths on the screen.

Getty Images

10/10 1. Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo is officially the actor with the most deaths on screen, with no fewer than 65.

Getty Images for Disney

Other galleries you might like:

21 actors who took their role so seriously that it got out of hand

37 best film twists of all time

37 actors who nearly died on the set

.