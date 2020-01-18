1 shot near Martin Luther King Boulevard in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Miami-Dade detectives investigate a Friday night shootout that wounded a person near Martin Luther King Boulevard in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police officers surrounded an area of ​​Lincoln Fields Apartments, 2021 NW 64. The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel brought the victim to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The police officers still have to confirm the identity or age of the victim.

A resident of the neighborhood and a friend of the victim’s family, both of whom asked not to be identified, said that “Nelton”, a teenager who lives in the complex with his family, was “probably shot in the head” when several shots at a large group were fired by “young people”.

Susan Kennedy, founder of Bullets 4 Life, a Broward County-based nonprofit that aims to save lives by taking bullets off the street, reported on Facebook that the victim was 15 years old.

“Looks like my son,” wrote Kennedy. “He looks like everyone’s child. God please God.”

According to police scanner traffic, officials were looking for a silver Nissan in connection with the shootout.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk editor Rober Alpizar contributed to this story.

