1 injured, 4 arrested after filming in Miami - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 25, 2020

MIAMI (WSVN) – According to officials, one person was injured and the police were ordered to detain four people.

Miami police and fire departments responded to the shootout near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 19th Street on Saturday afternoon.

The answering officers found the victim with a bullet wound on the leg.

The police set up a border crossing nearby to find three armed men who, according to the investigators, get out of a car and are being followed by police officers.

Local residents said no one could go in or out.

“I was waiting to go to my house. I wanted to see my baby, so I’m working right now and nobody can go in, “sad witness Nicole Saida,” the supermarket is closed, everyone is scared, scared. “

Investigators said the officers later arrested four people, but neither they nor the victim cooperate in the investigation.

