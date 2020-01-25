KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities are investigating a triple shoot that took place in KC on Thursday evening.

Police said it happened in the 56th and Wabash area around 5pm.

When the officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot.

One of these victims is a minor under the age of 10. The child is in a stable condition with no life-threatening injuries.

The two other victims also have no life-threatening injuries.

According to the police, the shootout was part of a dispute between two adults. The minor was shot during the incident.

One person was detained in connection with the shootout.

Anyone with information is requested to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

