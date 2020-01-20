1 fatally shot in Holden, Missouri | news

HOLDEN, MO (KCTV) – Johnson County Sheriff’s Missouri Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that occurred in Holden on Saturday.

They said it happened in the 700th block of S. Market Street just before 2 p.m.

Holden police and sheriff MPs went to the scene to call for a shootout.

When they arrived, they found a person dead in a house.

The suspect had left the scene before the police arrived, but the authorities found the person and they were detained. This person is currently in a 24-hour pre-trial detention.

The sheriff’s office works with the district attorney’s office to file formal charges.

Once an arrest warrant is issued, the sheriff’s office releases additional information to the public.

