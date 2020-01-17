1 dead after falling on the Don Shula Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old man died in a fall in the wrong direction and two others were injured on the Don Shula Expressway on Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a white Volkswagen near Killian Drive drove south in the lanes when he crashed into a Miami Dade policeman before bouncing off a white jeep.

The driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene. The 49-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were in the jeep. The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue staff took them both to Jackson South Medical Center. The policeman also needed medical attention.

One person was killed in the police crash on the Don Shula Expressway. (WPLG)

“It’s a very tragic accident,” said Detective Argemis Colome. “But the only good thing we can see now is that there could have been a lot more vehicles because of the rush hour and an expressway that vehicles don’t travel at 32 or 40 km / h.”

Investigators are trying to figure out how the Volkswagen driver got in the wrong direction on the highway.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.