1 dead, 1 injured after a police crash in NW Miami-Dade - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 16, 2020

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – A man has died and a woman was seriously injured after colliding with a police cruiser in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred in the area of ​​Northwest 22nd Avenue and 127th Street just before 6.45pm on Thursday.

According to the Miami-Dade Police, one of their officers was patrolling the area and driving a marked cruiser when the crash happened when he tried to turn left onto Northwest 22nd Avenue.

The two drivers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition and the officer was not transported, the police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was only identified as a 39-year-old man, later succumbed to his injuries.

It remains unclear who was to blame for the crash.

